Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area teacher transforms curriculum into mock video game

Rachel Farkas | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 3:45 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

To keep his students engaged and motivated in class, Dennis Reagle has turned to video games.

Reagle, an eighth-grade science teacher at Shaler Area Middle School, uses a classroom management website called Classcraft to make his classes mimic role-playing video games, such as Warcraft or Skyrim.

“It gives the kids a real tangible reward for doing their schoolwork,” he said. “Some are motivated by grades. But for the ones that aren't, this gives them something to grip onto. They don't want to let their group down or they want to see what their character can do if they level up.”

At the beginning of the year, students pick one of three characters: a healer, a warrior or a mage. Each character has different abilities, for example, warriors have skills that give them extra benefits on quizzes, Reagle said. Healers have abilities that help them with homework completion and mages have a mixture of skills.

Just like in a video game, characters can gain or lose different types of points depending on their actions. Students lose health points if they miss a homework assignment, if they're disruptive in class or if they're not in their seats when the bell rings, Reagle said.

They can gain experience points by performing well on a quiz or completing a task in class that is not graded, like a lab demo or learning a complex concept. The characters level up and unlock new abilities as they gain experience points.

Students are allotted a certain amount of action points every day that can be used to cast spells based on their character's abilities. Warriors can use their hunting ability to cast a spell that allows them to use their notes during pop quizzes, Reagle said, and mages can teleport to sit by a warrior and use their notes too. These points regenerate each night, but students must learn to budget them carefully in order to use certain skills in class.

That's what drew eighth-grader Danielle Eschelman to be a warrior. She likes the opportunities warriors have to do well on quizzes and enjoys how Reagle keeps them on their toes with the game.

“That's why I really enjoy his class,” she said. “It's the one thing that wakes me up in the morning.”

Thanks to the district's initiative to give each student an iPad, Reagle has “flipped” his classroom. Students watch videos and take notes at home and use class time for projects, lab work and group discussions.

It's also made gamifying his classroom easier with Classcraft. Before discovering Classcraft, Reagle had slowly begun making his class more game-like. He used to give students the curriculum in the form of a treasure map. Students could take different pathways on the map to learn concepts through different lessons and projects. But it was time and labor intensive as he had to record everything by hand.

Classcraft tracks everything electronically and allows students to interact with each other and Reagle through their school-issued iPads. This is the second full school year he's used Classcraft with his 120 students.

In addition to caring for the individual characters, the students are grouped together at the beginning of the year and can use their characters' complementary skills to help each other out; conversely if a team member's character dies, it affects the whole group.

“It teaches them cooperation,” he said. “They have to strategize how they want to approach certain tasks based on the skills they have.”

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.

