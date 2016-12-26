Hampton, North Hampton VFDs promote Adopte-a-Hydrant program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When calls come in, it's imperative firefighters can locate and access a hydrant quickly and efficiently, said Hampton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dan Kuny.

However, during the winter, this process can be impeded by snow coverage. Township residents can help by keeping fire hydrants free of debris and snow through the national Adopt-a-Hydrant program.

The program is promoted by the Hampton and North Hampton VFDs. The idea is for residents to clear snow and other debris from hydrants so they are easily visible and accessible when there's an emergency call.

“Not only are they helping the firefighters, they're helping themselves,” said John Schwend, chief of the North Hampton VFD, which has less than 50 active volunteer firefighters, according to its website.

Hampton VFD has 25 active volunteer fighters and answers an average of 30 to 40 calls per month, said Kuny.

In winter months, which already has a higher call rate for fires, a hydrant's visibility is often decreased by heavy snowfalls, or from plowing. And when every second counts, Schwend said valuable time can be spent shoveling out a hydrant.

The program calls for a three-foot radius cleared around the hydrant, and all the way out to the road, said Schwend, who's been chief at North Hampton for eight years.

“The minutes spent shoveling is minutes a house is burning,” he said.

Kuny recommends the program year round, as even hydrants can become blocked by regular growth and debris in the other seasons. If it's too much to remove, he said to call the department and they'll contact the township to remove the growth or do it themselves.

Schwend said this is the season for fire hazards as homeowners use wood-burning stoves, and alternative heating sources. Heating is the second-leading cause of home fires in the United States, with December, January and February as the peak months, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Kuny, who has been chief for five years and with the Hampton VFD for 12, said homes are now often being built with more synthetic and oil-based materials, which spread fire faster. And with the popularity of homes designed with vaulted ceilings and open spaces, that means flames quickly spread throughout the house.

So precious minutes count, such as accessing a hydrant.

There are approximately 18,700 residents and 16.33 square miles in Hampton Township, according to Susan Bernet, assistant township manager. These fire departments help service these homes.

But the best help they really need is new members, said Kuny, who works full time as an automotive technician.

He said membership is dropping and they need people to commit and help their community.

“You get a wonderful reward and bond with the person you're standing next to,” Kuny said.

Visit northhamptonvfd.org or hamptonvfd.org for more information on joining.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review.