Hampton/Shaler

Hampton Community Center offers place to warm up, hang out during winter months

Natalie Beneviat | Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, 2:15 p.m.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
The Hot Spot in the Hampton Community Center offers pastries and drinks from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays during winter months.
Louis Ragguinti | For the Tribune-Review
Dana Audo works on the leg press at Hampton fitness center on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The Hampton fitness center offers area residents a place to work out.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Hampton Hot Spot serves up warm weekly respite during winter months for community center members.

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 to 10 a.m., members of the Hampton Township Community Center are invited to relax and enjoy goodies and a hot beverage at the gathering area where cushioned chairs and a warm fire create a morning getaway.

“It's nice to have it here. I see a lot of people milling around the fireplace,” said Cathy Lueers, who was grabbing a coffee after a Tuesday morning workout.

Lueers, a Hampton resident who also is on the Hampton Township School Board, said she often makes a quick stop for a caffeine fix after exercising.

“It's a nice atmosphere,” she said.

The Hampton Hot Spot is a complimentary event that started last year, according to Melanie Martino, the youth club program director at the community center who oversees the biweekly event.

“People really have enjoyed it,” said Martino, who began there last year. “We definitely see people communicate and getting to know each other.”

Martino said there are approximately 1,360 fitness center members and 304 community center members. She added the large gymnasium has with two full-size basketball courts. Open gym time is available throughout the day.

Members can use the gym for free and it costs one dollar for nonmembers. Martino said it's popular during the colder months for both members and nonmembers of the community center.

“When colleges or high schools are on winter break, a lot of students will come in to take advantage of the basketball courts and spend time with their friends here,” she said.

Alex Duss, 73, said the gym is well-equipped.

“For the price, it's excellent,” said Duss, of Hampton, who has been coming there about four or fives days a week since 2007. “I'm an early person. I'm here at 6.”

He said it's a great way to spend winter days, especially during “inclement weather. You can come here and walk around.”

Hampton resident Greg Ribar, 51, was visiting the Hampton Hot Spot for the first time on Tuesday. He said he usually exercises outdoors but thought he might try the fitness center and joined in October.

“I like to keep in shape during the winter months. It's great. It has anything any other gym has,” said Ribar, referring to the everyday, regular workout. As far as the Hot Spot, he said it's a great idea for those coming down from the gym.

“It's a nice little social aspect,” he said.

Beginning this month, the community center is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday and Friday; 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The fitness area is open 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

