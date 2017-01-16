Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton High School hosting blood drive

Natalie Beneviat | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Darran Dunlap, 5, from Hampton, pictured here dressed up for Halloween, was diagnosed with Leukemia two weeks later. To help her fight, a blood drive has been organized at Hampton High School on Jan. 25.
Submitted
Darran Dunlap, 5, from Hampton, was diagnosed with Leukemia in November. To help her fight, a blood drive has been organized at Hampton High School on Jan. 25.
Submitted
Darran Dunlap, 5, from Hampton, was diagnosed with Leukemia in November. To help her fight, a blood drive has been organized at Hampton High School on Jan. 25.

Updated 9 hours ago

On Jan. 25, save a life by donating blood at Hampton High School.

The blood drive is being held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and organizers want to spread awareness of how critical it is to donate blood, whether it's for a stranger or someone local, like Darran Dunlap, a kindergarten student at Poff Elementary.

Since her diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia on Nov. 7, Darran has been in continuous treatment, including daily medications, frequent visits to the emergency department, and ongoing chemotherapy. Darran, who will be turning 6 on Feb. 9 along with her twin brother, Declan, already has had a blood transfusion, so mom Raina knows how important blood donation is.

“The support from the community has been so amazing,” said Raina, who got the idea from her husband's cousin, Tina Fox.

There already is a shortage of blood donors nationally, and Pittsburgh's donor levels are even lower, said Fox, a registered nurse and Hampton resident.

As if potentially saving a life isn't reason enough, Team Darran has more incentives for those coming out.

For the first 200 who come, Pasquale's Pizza, with two Hampton locations, will be distributing coupons for free pizzas.

And blood drive participants will receive a raffle ticket for a gift basket with Pittsburgh Penguins tickets, gift cards and more, Fox said.

They'll also be selling Team Darran T-shirts and bracelets. The sales will benefit organizations in Darran's name at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

Fox said they also will be giving away “Tabs on Teuts” for Nox's Tavern and Grille in Blawnox. Anyone who visits the restaurant and shows some type of proof they contributed to the drive — whether through donation papers, raffle ticket stub or other ways — will receive free beverages at the restaurant.

Raina, 39, and Darran's dad, Colin, 40 — a host on CBS Pittsburgh Radio's KDKA-FM 93.7 The Fan — said they've been impressed by their daughter's resilience in fighting “Lu,” the name they gave to Darran's leukemia.

“She takes her (medicine). She sits there and realizes that it has to be done,” Raina said.

Raina said Darran was playing like any other child and they only took her to the emergency room because of a serious leg pain, which resulted in her diagnosis a day later.

“She's always been a little tough … as a mom, it's sometimes a little hard. But ‘Lu' doesn't stand a chance against her,” Raina said.

While the drive is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Donna Dysert, a member of the parent-faculty association and volunteer for the blood drive, said they're allowing students to come in the morning and are requesting community members to come after 1:30 p.m. But, anyone wishing to arrive prior to that is welcome.

“The support we've been receiving from the community has been just incredible,” Colin said.

Those wishing to donate also can visit centralbloodbank.org and search for Hampton High School drive. For more information, email hamptonhsblooddrive@gmail.com.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.