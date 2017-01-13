Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Choreography, other new high school courses may be on Hampton schedule for 2017-18

Natalie Beneviat | Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, 9:39 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Hampton High School students may enjoy additional robotics and physical education courses, and even a noncredit musical choreography course next academic year.

Marguerite Imbarlina, the high school principal, and Jacquelyn Removcik, the school district's curriculum director, reviewed current high school courses and discussed proposed changes for 2017-18 at a Jan. 9 school board meeting.

Imbarlina and Removcik said they worked with educators and other staff and met with students during the annual review, to find strengths in the current program and areas that needed improvement. The school board is expected to consider approving the plan on Monday.

Continued support for English, math and science for career and college-readiness always is a main goal, Imbarlina said, while there is an additional focus on promoting physical education and computer science.

Keystone Remediation Courses would be offered under the plan for students who didn't test well on the state's Keystone Exams, the administrators said, and this would be the biggest change for next academic year. The exams are part of Pennsylvania's new high school graduation requirement system, the state education department website said.

The Hampton administrators said it's a challenge for many students to fit remediation courses into their schedules, and when studying they naturally focus on classes in which they earn credits.

“They're prone to studying in class and for grades and not for remediation classes,” Removcik said.

Imbarlina and Removcik said they want to make the remediation courses worth a half-credit, giving students incentives to take them. The classes would include Elements of Literature, Elements of Biology and Elements of Algebra.

The administrators said they hope to add to computer science offerings, including a year-long, one-credit AP Computer Science Principles course as well as Robotics II.

A Mass Media Journalism II course and yoga also are proposed, as Imbarlina said, “a lot of my students wanted group fitness.”

Public Speaking would be called Academic Seminar, and would relate more to the career in which a student is interested instead of just “listening to 25 speeches,” Imbarlina said.

Someone who wants to be an attorney would present an argument, for example, or a student geared toward teaching would present a lesson plan.

Other proposed changes: Trigonometry would be called Pre-calculus, and Basic Applied Statistics would replace Probability and Statistics.

Physical education offerings would include a Lifetime Activities course, which would focus on sports students can use throughout their lives such as biking, and racket sports, she said.

The administrators also got requests for dance classes, so high school instructor Jennifer Lavella could offer musical choreography.

Imbarlina said this would benefit students who want to audition for school musicals, but don't have dance backgrounds.

The proposed course additions wouldn't require additional staff programming costs, except for supplies, Imbarlina and Removcik said.

Additional courses at the A.W. Beattie Career Center in McCandless will be vet tech and sports medicine, they said.

School board member Lawrence Vasko said it's important for high school students to have an instructional course in personal finances, such as credit card management and spending.

Imbarlina said district officials are looking to have a workshop for students in that area.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.