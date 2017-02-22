Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area students gearing up for production of 'Les Miserables'

Rachel Farkas | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Emma Walter, Allie Evans, Joey Franz and Natalie Yurasits rehearse a number in preparation for Shaler Area High School's 'Les Miserables.'
Submitted
Natalie Yurasits, far left, in background, Ashley Grady and Amber McGaffick rehearse a number in preparation for Shaler Area High School's 'Les Miserables.'
Submitted
Kristen Susany, co-director for the Shaler Area High School musical, gives the cast direction during a rehearsal of 'Les Miserables.'
Submitted
Kelsey Marshall, Maddie Bartosh, Lexie Hellinger, Kelly Cook and Sidne Shipman rehearse a scene from Shaler Area High School's 'Les Miserables.'
Submitted
Lexi Cerny, Eponine Bennett, Neil Conley and Shane Callahan rehearse a scene from Shaler Area High School's 'Les Miserables.'

Updated 38 minutes ago

Audiences will be transported to 19th-century France through Shaler Area High School's spring musical production of “Les Miserables.”

The curtain opens March 3 at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium, 381 Wible Run Rd.

Director Kristin Tepshich said the students have been asking for years, and finally she felt they were ready to dive in to performing the renowned show based on the novel of the same name by Victor Hugo.

“Our seniors are super driven and talented, our freshmen are driven and our sophomores and juniors are growing and developing really well,” Tepshich said.

This year the cast is about 80 strong, in addition to 40 students in the stage crew and 40 students in the pit orchestra.

The story follows French convict Jean Valjean and his journey to redemption. After serving 19 years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread, Valjean works to turn his life around, but is pursued by police inspector Javert. Along the way Valjean and others are caught up in a revolutionary movement in France.

Senior Dan Bittner plays lead role Jean Valjean for his last role at Shaler Area. The reformed prisoner is a fun character to play, Bittner said, as he regains his humanity through the show.

Bittner played Gomez Addams in last year's production of “The Addams Family” and plans to pursue musical theater or vocal performance in college. He said it's bittersweet to do his last show on the Shaler Area stage, but he's happy to end his high school theater career with “Les Mis.”

“It is a good show to go out on because it's a beautiful story, a beautiful show,” he said. “My character gets to say goodbye, so it's a nice sendoff.”

“Les Miserables” is unique for it's a sung-through show with no dialogue. The vocally-demanding show is complex and emotional, but will keep audiences drawn in, said senior Paige Milavec

Milavec plays Fantine, a single mother who works in a factory to support her young daughter. Valjean ultimately ends up taking care of Fantine's daughter.

“There are so many different storylines and each has its own message to share,” Milavec said. “The show follows Jean Valjean from the lowest point in his life and shows each little thing that takes him one more step toward redemption.”

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.