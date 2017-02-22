Shaler Area students gearing up for production of 'Les Miserables'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Details: For more information on how to purchase tickets, contact the high school activities office at 412-492-1200, press 8 and ext. 1530.

Cost: Tickets are $10 for reserve seating and $7 for general admission. Residents with a Silver Titan Pass receive general admission tickets for free. Tickets will be sold in advance and at the door.

Audiences will be transported to 19th-century France through Shaler Area High School's spring musical production of “Les Miserables.”

The curtain opens March 3 at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium, 381 Wible Run Rd.

Director Kristin Tepshich said the students have been asking for years, and finally she felt they were ready to dive in to performing the renowned show based on the novel of the same name by Victor Hugo.

“Our seniors are super driven and talented, our freshmen are driven and our sophomores and juniors are growing and developing really well,” Tepshich said.

This year the cast is about 80 strong, in addition to 40 students in the stage crew and 40 students in the pit orchestra.

The story follows French convict Jean Valjean and his journey to redemption. After serving 19 years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread, Valjean works to turn his life around, but is pursued by police inspector Javert. Along the way Valjean and others are caught up in a revolutionary movement in France.

Senior Dan Bittner plays lead role Jean Valjean for his last role at Shaler Area. The reformed prisoner is a fun character to play, Bittner said, as he regains his humanity through the show.

Bittner played Gomez Addams in last year's production of “The Addams Family” and plans to pursue musical theater or vocal performance in college. He said it's bittersweet to do his last show on the Shaler Area stage, but he's happy to end his high school theater career with “Les Mis.”

“It is a good show to go out on because it's a beautiful story, a beautiful show,” he said. “My character gets to say goodbye, so it's a nice sendoff.”

“Les Miserables” is unique for it's a sung-through show with no dialogue. The vocally-demanding show is complex and emotional, but will keep audiences drawn in, said senior Paige Milavec

Milavec plays Fantine, a single mother who works in a factory to support her young daughter. Valjean ultimately ends up taking care of Fantine's daughter.

“There are so many different storylines and each has its own message to share,” Milavec said. “The show follows Jean Valjean from the lowest point in his life and shows each little thing that takes him one more step toward redemption.”

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.