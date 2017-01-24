Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton students gave time at Animal Friends, elsewhere on MLK day

Natalie Beneviat | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

Instead of taking the day off, many Hampton Township School District students made the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday a “day on.”

Michael Amick, an assistant principal at the high school, asked students to volunteer to do something good on Jan. 16 as a way to celebrate the human rights leader and make a day off of school worthwhile.

The Hampton students who participated joined other students from other schools, members of a variety of groups and individuals who spent the day known nationally as the MLK Day of Service volunteering and helping out in the community.

“I'd like them to see the value in volunteering,” Amick said of Hampton students. “I would like to make it a tradition. It's good for them. It's good for the community.”

Students weren't required to partake in any goodwill activities, but Amick gave suggestions such as helping out a neighbor, a church, a synagogue or other group.

He also organized a volunteering opportunity for that day at Animal Friends in Ohio Township. There, 46 students from the high school helped to prepare 3,500 fundraising mailers, said Ashley Reiser, director of volunteer services at Animal Friends.

“Being that we are a nonprofit organization we rely on fundraisers ... to generate the revenue necessary to keep our doors open,” Reiser said. “The Sarris Candy fundraiser is our largest volunteer-driven fundraiser of the year. The group from Hampton helped fold and stuff (materials) for our fundraiser.”

Amick said the students spent about three hours at the shelter, and said he intends to organize a volunteering effort annually on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday whether it's at Animal Friends or at another charity or nonprofit.

This was the first year that Amick organized such an activity.

“The kids had a day off and we had a packed bus. It made me very proud,” said Amick, who has been an assistant principal for three years.

The idea for turning Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday into a “day on” instead of a day off is a national effort. Serving others on this day is an important message of King's, according to the Corporation for Community and National Service website.

High school freshmen through seniors at Hampton are required to perform at least 10 hours of community service each year, Amick said. While their work on MLK Day of Service will count, he said, none of the students asked about it.

Superintendent Michael Loughead noted the activity at a recent school board meeting.

“I think this will be a tradition in the district,” Loughead said.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.