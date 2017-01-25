For Shaler grad, basketball has opened doors around the globe

Dan Barto's love of basketball has taken him all over the world, developing players to play at the college and professional levels.

Barto, a 1997 Shaler Area High School graduate, recently was part of the Netflix documentary “One in a Billion,” which follows the journey of Satnam Singh, 21. Singh was the first Indian-born basketball player to be drafted by the NBA.

“It's never your goal when you set out. The heart of it was just to be a great basketball coach and I've been blessed with all these different opportunities,” Barto said.

As assistant director of basketball programs and NBA skills trainer at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., Barto played an instrumental role in selecting and bringing over eight Indian basketball players to be full-time students at IMG as part of the IMG Reliance scholarship program.

IMG Academy is a private boarding school that offers an integrated academic and athletic college prep experience in eight sports: tennis, golf, soccer, baseball, basketball, football, lacrosse and track and field and cross country. More than 1,000 student-athletes from 80 countries train and attend school at IMG.

Barto is the son of longtime Shaler Area boys varsity basketball coach Jay Barto, who coached at Shaler from 1971 to 1997. After high school, Dan Barto went to Miami University of Ohio, where he received a bachelor's degree in sports organization and minor in coaching and philosophy.

He coached basketball at Shady Side Academy for a couple years before getting an internship at IMG Academy, which led him to a full-time position within a few months.

“When he got hired at IMG, I knew it was something that was in his blood,” his father said. “Dan is a very hard worker who is really dedicated to what he does.”

In 2010, Barto was part of a group to travel to India as part of the IMG Reliance scholarship program. The goal was to select the four boys and four girls around age 14 to come back to IMG Academy to train and develop their skills in basketball.

At 7-foot-2-inches and 280 pounds, Satnam stood out as one of the eight selected for the program at IMG.

Barto said Satnam not only was physically gifted, but he had a drive that allowed him to remain focused even through cultural differences, like not speaking any English upon arriving in Florida and the pressures of being a teenager. Barto worked closely with Satnam as a skills trainer.

“He wanted something very special for himself and for his family and for his country,” Barto said. “He was very humble, very easy to deal with and very good with adults and with following a plan.”

The documentary “One in a Billion” follows Singh on his journey from a rural farming community in India to IMG Academy and on to the NBA draft in June 2015.

Satnam was selected by the Dallas Mavericks, owned by Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban, as the 52nd overall pick in the 2015 draft. He currently plays center for the Texas Legends in the NBA Development League.

The film debuted on Netflix in December. Barto said it has been neat to be involved with the film and with Satnam's journey. He still acts as a mentor to Satnam and they talk a few times a week, he said.

