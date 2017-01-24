Shaler Area Middle School's science department to get new tech, thanks to PPG grants

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Eighth-grade science classes at Shaler Area Middle School are about to get more technological, thanks to a pair of grants from PPG.

The middle school science department received two PPG Innovative Classroom Grants, each worth $1,000. The PPG Innovative Classroom Grants program encourages students' curiosity in science and math through grants awarded to schools across the country.

One grant was used to purchase six dual-range force sensors. The other funded the purchase of laboratory sets of Happy Atoms modeling kits, as requested by science teacher Dennis Reagle.

“PPG is very accommodating and wants to increase STEM programs in both middle schools and high schools,” said middle school science teacher Sondra Jodkin, referring to science, technology, engineering and math. “They really want to improve the science experience overall for students.”

The dual-range force sensors were Jodkin's idea. When eighth-graders do a unit on simple machines, they study how machines make work easier by reducing the amount of force used to complete a task. In the past, they have used spring scales to measure force.

Jodkin found the force sensors work like spring scales, but can be connected to laptop computers and graph the force for students to see.

“They not only collect the data, but show them what to do with it as well,” Jodkin said.

In the simple machines unit, Jodkin said she talks with the students about tools like ramps. They discuss what height and length ramps would work for a moving company to move furniture and why the handicap-accessible ramps around their school are certain sizes.

This is not the first time the middle school science department has benefited from PPG grants. Jodkin said this is the second grant she's received and the third for Reagle. Two years ago, with grant money they received, the school brought in Pittsburgh Zoo and Carnegie Science Center representatives to give assemblies to the seventh- and eighth-graders.

The Happy Atoms kits allow students to create models of molecules using elements in the periodic table, Reagle said. Students can scan the molecules they created using an app on their iPads to explore how the molecules interact with each other through chemical reactions.

Reagle said chemistry can be an abstract subject, but the Happy Atoms kits will give the students a concrete understanding of chemistry by allowing them to see the structural differences in atoms.

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.