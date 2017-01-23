Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton police release video of Land Rover being stolen

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 12:36 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

The Hampton Township Police Department is seeking the public's help in investigating a vehicle theft last summer in which the suspects hooked up a SUV to a tow truck and drove away with it.

The police have released a surveillance video of the 2011 Land Rover LR4 being taken and the two male suspects.

On July 29, police received a report from the vehicle's owner saying it had been stolen from Foreign Traffic Import Sales and Service, 4813 Route 8. The silver Land Rover, bearing a license plate of HCD-0759, was at the business for service.

The investigation showed on July 27 at 9:53 a.m., the men arrived in a conventional tow truck at an adjacent business. One approached the service manager at Foreign Traffic and specifically requested the vehicle, using the owner's name.

The dealer had the Rover moved to an adjacent lot. The two males then hooked up the vehicle and the red tow truck drove away, appearing to head south on Route 8.

Police said the video was obtained from the adjacent business, but neither the towing company nor the suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about this case should call Hampton police at 412-486-0400.

Submitted
This is a surveilance photo of the tow truck used to tow away a 2011 Land Rover that was stolen from Foreign Traffic Import Sales and Service in Hampton on July 27, 2016.
Submitted
This is a surveilance photo of one of the men who towed away a 2011 Land Rover that was stolen from Foreign Traffic Import Sales and Service in Hampton on July 27, 2016.
Submitted
This is a surveilance photo of one of the men who towed away a 2011 Land Rover that was stolen from Foreign Traffic Import Sales and Service in Hampton on July 27, 2016.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.