Hampton police release video of Land Rover being stolen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Hampton Township Police Department is seeking the public's help in investigating a vehicle theft last summer in which the suspects hooked up a SUV to a tow truck and drove away with it.

The police have released a surveillance video of the 2011 Land Rover LR4 being taken and the two male suspects.

On July 29, police received a report from the vehicle's owner saying it had been stolen from Foreign Traffic Import Sales and Service, 4813 Route 8. The silver Land Rover, bearing a license plate of HCD-0759, was at the business for service.

The investigation showed on July 27 at 9:53 a.m., the men arrived in a conventional tow truck at an adjacent business. One approached the service manager at Foreign Traffic and specifically requested the vehicle, using the owner's name.

The dealer had the Rover moved to an adjacent lot. The two males then hooked up the vehicle and the red tow truck drove away, appearing to head south on Route 8.

Police said the video was obtained from the adjacent business, but neither the towing company nor the suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about this case should call Hampton police at 412-486-0400.