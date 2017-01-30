Shaler Area STEAM coordinator preparing students to 'think critically and problem solve'

Shaler Area teacher Cari Kelm wants all children to know they have value, whether their strengths lie in the traditional classroom setting or in the newer hands-on maker spaces she runs at school.

The goal now is to figure out how to evaluate and document these learning experiences, which Kelm is doing with a team of educators from around the Pittsburgh area through a research program run by Harvard University.

“One of the big concerns of teachers is that these projects don't fit into the box that has been education for so long,” Kelm said. “How do we evaluate what these kids are doing, do we need letter grades, what is this going to look like as we try to move forward.”

Kelm, Shaler Area's STEAM coordinator, is serving as a fellow with a research initiative called Agency by Design, run by the Harvard Graduate School of Education's Project Zero.

Project Zero is an organization that conducts research investigations in various fields. Agency by Design is a multi-year initiative at Project Zero, which studies “maker-centered learning experiences” — education via creativity.

There are two Agency by Design operations, one in Pittsburgh; the other in Oakland, Cal.

Kelm said educators have identified values — perseverance, cooperation and critical and creative thinking — they look for in students doing STEAM projects. They're seeking to develop a process to make thinking visible and how to document these qualities.

At the Project Zero Perspectives conference May 12-13 in Pittsburgh, Kelm and a teacher from Montour will present their work in documenting different aspects of maker learning.

Kelm has headed up the school district's K-3 STEAM programs, Project ENGIN and Project Caboose, since they began in 2015. Project ENGIN, launched in the 2015-16 school year with grades 2 and 3, was funded by a grant through the Allegheny Intermediate Unit's Center for Creativity. Each primary school has an ENGIN room where students can do hands-on, collaborative STEAM projects.

Project Caboose, also grant-funded, began this school year in kindergarten and first grade. Kindergarten students are focusing on creativity and building with Legos, Lincoln Logs and different blocks. First graders are focusing on computer coding by using interactive games and tools.

Through Project ENGIN, they've also created a lending library of STEAM materials where teachers can borrow anything used in the ENGIN room to incorporate into their classrooms, Kelm said. They've also purchased materials that will allow art, music and physical education teachers to incorporate STEAM into their classes.

Reserve Primary principal Eloise Milligan, who wrote the grants that funded the elementary programs, said Shaler's STEAM projests have energized teachers and students alike. She's seen many students who struggle in traditional classrooms come alive in the ENGIN room.

“I'm seeing students being more creative, taking risks they would not have taken before and seeing them being challenged,” Milligan said.

Coming up with a valued way to evaluate the learning in maker spaces and STEAM classes will add weight to the programs, Kelm said. In the end though, she hopes the STEAM programs create better students better prepared for the future.

“I hope they can solve problems better. We have no idea what the world holds for these (second-graders in 10 years .. what the job market will be,” Kelm said. “If we teach them to really think critically and problem solve, they'll be able to do anything asked of them.”

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.