Shaler Area school board votes not to exceed state tax index for 2017-18

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Taxes will not increase past the state limit for the 2017-18 school year in Shaler Area School District.

The school board voted during its January meeting it would raise taxes by no more than 3.2 percent

That percentage is the Act 1 index as determined by the state Department of Education.

If the current property tax rate, 22.56 mills, is raised to the 3.2 percent limit, the rate would go up approximately .72 mills. That would bring Shaler's rate to about 23.28 mills.

For a homeowner with a property assessed at $100,000, this would increase their tax bill approximately $72 a year, said district director of business affairs Sherri Ludwig.

She estimated a 3.2-percent increase could yield about $1.4 million in tax revenue.

The vote came after an extensive presentation given by Ludwig at the board's Dec. 14 finance committee meeting, which included an update of district finances and options for the 2017-18 budget. Her options included a no-tax increase budget, one with taxes raised to the index and a third possibly exceeding the index.

In the presentation, the benefit of increasing the rate to the index meant it would fund a portion of the initial shortfall. The 3.2-percent increase, however, doesn't fully fund the district's expected ‘17-18 shortfall and may force the district to tap into its reserve funds and make substantial budget reductions.

The finance committee budget presentation can be found at sasd.k12.pa.us/SchoolBoard.aspx, under the Agendas, Notes and Attachments tab under the Dec. 14 finance committee meeting header.

The board will vote on a preliminary budget in May and a final budget in June.

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.