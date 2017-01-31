Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

3 Good Samaritans recognized for rescue, following Route 8 crash in Hampton

Natalie Beneviat | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 12:39 a.m.
Hampton Township Police
Samantha Boucher of Gibsonia, Richard Durst of Renfrew in Butler County, and Andy Spiker of Hampton were recognized for rescuing Michelle Connors of Allison Park from this car, which burst into flames less than a minute after getting to safety.

Three people who saved a woman trapped inside a car shortly before it was engulfed in flames in October received a proclamation from Hampton Council for their good actions.

Samantha Boucher of Gibsonia, Richard Durst of Renfrew in Butler County and Andy Spiker of Hampton were credited on Jan. 25 for their quick response and thanked for rescuing Michelle Connors, 43, of Allison Park.

Connors was traveling southbound on Route 8 in Hampton, along the area of Clearview Road, on the evening of Oct. 30 when her car struck a guardrail, Hampton police Sgt. Robert Kirsopp said.

However, Kirsopp said he and the other officers on duty were on the other side of the township and had to rush to the scene.

Spiker was driving when he saw the car, rolled over and smoking. He and Boucher, who also came upon the scene, quickly exited their vehicles and heard the victim pressing the horn, shouting for help as she was trapped.

While they were trying to break the window, Durst also was driving by the scene, and stopped to help. He and Spiker were able to kick through the windshield and pull the woman out, Kirsopp said.

Spiker said the car was smoking and while they were trying to rescue the woman, the tires even blew out. He estimated that after they got the victim out, the car was fully engulfed in flames in less than a minute.

“Everything in your human body is telling you to get away. But you hear her screaming,” said Spiker, whose father-in-law is Dan Connolly, former police chief in Hampton.

Durst, 24, formerly from Hampton, said it was surreal and “like watching a movie.”

He acknowledged the situation was dangerous, but he knew “what needed to be done.”

Kirsopp said the outcome could have been much different for the driver if the three individuals hadn't stopped to save her.

“They make my job a little easier,” Kirsopp said.

Boucher, 29, said Connors was extremely grateful after the accident and gave the Good Samaritans hugs.

Council President Victor Son expressed appreciation on behalf of council, and thanked the three honorees for putting “their own life in danger to help someone else out.”

Police Chief Tom Vulakovich agreed.

“These are just average people just driving by, … and they risk their lives to save someone,” the chief said.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

