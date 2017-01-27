Allegheny County officials gets public input on Shaler bridge design

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Users of a deteriorating bridge on Elfinwild Road in Shaler got the opportunity recently to tell Allegheny County officials their feelings about its replacement.

During a Jan. 24 public hearing on the project, the public got to see the preliminary plans for the county-owned bridge, scheduled for replacement in 2020.

During the meeting at the Shaler Municipal Building, township Commissioner James Boyle said “time and nature” have caused the 36-year-old bridge's deterioration.

The 56-foot, glue-laminated timber structure, known as Pine Creek Bridge No. 9., carries approximately 1,800 vehicles daily over the eastern portion of Elfinwild Road to Route 8, according to Kristen Hash, Allegheny County Department of Public Works project manager.

One plan would require drivers to make a sharp turn at Pine Creek. This L-shaped bridge would most closely resemble the existing design, Hash said. The other option would relocate the bridge somewhat upstream with a curved structure.

Boyle said he preferred the second arched design, noting that there have been several accidents at the current bridge's sharp bend.

Kitchen Fair president Jim Lees and installer Joe Leson were concerned that the construction could affect their business located at the Elfinwild Road and Route 8 intersection.

“It just seems that they could leave a section for people to pull into our business,” said Lees, who is already brainstorming ways to notify customers about the construction.

“They're (construction crews) going to want to park some vehicles on our property,” Leson said.

Chris Chirdon, who represented pedestrian-advocacy group Walk Bike Shaler, was pleased that both plans included sidewalks.

“As long as a raised sidewalk is provided, preferably with a physical divider/railing separating pedestrians from turning traffic, it will be a great deal safer than it is,” he said.

“And while the safety difference may not be enormous between the two designs, I feel that the gentle curve provides better visibility overall for cyclists and pedestrians.”

Throughout the construction, traffic will detour using Harts Run and Burchfield roads.

“The county got great feedback from the meeting,” Hash said. “The feedback helped us realize we needed to continue evaluating both options further in the design process before making a final selection.”

SAI Consulting Engineers of Pittsburgh is assisting with the approximately $2 million project.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.