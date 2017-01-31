Food, music and fun to benefit Hampton Township Community Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Hampton Community Association hopes North Hills residents will help it take a bite out of the bill for new park swings at a food-themed fundraiser.

A Taste of Hampton on Feb. 11 will be a night of food, dancing and music, all to benefit the township community park.

The event will be held at the Hampton Community Center on McCully Road rom 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $15 per ticket, which includes two free drinks and plenty of light food fare donated by local businesses, according to Martha Hunkele, HCA chairperson for the event.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase and nonalcoholic drinks will be free.

The fundraiser will specifically raise funds to purchase some double-seated swings that allow a small child or toddler to face a caregiver while swinging together. The price for the swings and installation is estimated at between $6,000 to $7,000 total, said Hunkele.

“We're hoping the fundraiser on Feb. 11 is a big success,” said Danielle Bigante, an HCA board member.

Guests can also dance and enjoy the music of the classic rock band, Austin Drive, a local group that played at Hampton's July 3rd festivities last year.

“I think the band is great. They're a fun band,” Bigante said.

The complimentary food will include wings, sliders, hoagie slices, mini cupcakes, Lady Fingers, and more.

“It will be a pretty good range of stuff,” said Hunkele, adding they may have a 50/50 raffle.

The new swings will be the first set in the new section of the community playground.

The HCA also purchased benches and tables, thanks to funding from Poff, Wyland and Central elementary schools, as well as Hampton middle school.

Bigante said the new park is popular with the local community, but currently lacks swings in the new area. She said the double-seated sets are a perfect addition.

“I don't think there's anything like that around here,” said Bigante, a mother of two.

Hunkele said they hope to have the swings installed by the end of summer. The benches and tables will go in after winter, said Bigante.

The cost of the new playground is approximately $320,000, according to Susan Bernet, township assistant manager. Along with a $98,000 matching grant from GameTime, the company that provided the equipment, the township and HCA paid for the remaining costs, she said.

Event tickets can be purchased at the community center front desk or contact Hunkele at 412-559-3966 for tickets or information.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.