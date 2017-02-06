Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

St. Ursula School in Allison Park to receive flag from Capitol Building thanks to students' letter

Natalie Beneviat | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Hal English

After a local veteran noticed that St. Ursula School in Hampton Township didn't have a U.S. flag flying over it, a group of students decided to do something about it.

The fifth- and sixth-grade social studies classes took it upon themselves to resolve the situation, and so after consulting their teacher, Lisa Genton, they researched on whom they should write.

They decided to contact their state representative, Hal English, and their congressman, U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus. Genton said the students worked in groups and drafted letters to seeking help. Once they decided on the best draft, they sent their correspondence to their elected officials.

“They did a really nice job working together and writing a really respectful letter to both of our representatives,” Genton said.

They were happy that both representatives responded and it turned out that Rothfus arranged the donation a flag. And the best par: The flag will first be flown over the U.S. Capitol, presented to the classroom.

“I barely got it out and they got really excited,” she said,

The flag should be presented to the students within the next month, according to Christopher Krepich, a staff assistant for Rothfus.

Genton, who is in her first year at St. Ursula, was very impressed with English's response as well. He said even though he wasn't able to get a donated flag, he would give them a financial donation toward one.

Once they found out that Rothfus was providing a flag, they decided to use English's financial donation for a charity they have at their school.

The whole situation was a learning experience for the children.

Not only did they practice letter-writing skills and how to properly make a request, but they also gained knowledge about how those elected to government can help.

“They learned about representatives and that they really do work for us,” said Genton, of Monroeville.

She said they're happy to “display the patriotism” of the flag at the school once it arrives.

Rothfus was impressed with how the students were determined to get a new flag.

“The St. Ursula students' request for a flag out of respect for our service members and law enforcement officers is commendable and inspiring,” said Rothfus. “Their shining example should remind all Americans of our shared commitment to freedom and liberty.”

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

