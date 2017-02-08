Hampton, Beattie student secures top award at International Builders Show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A student at A.W. Beattie Career Center from Hampton Township won the top award at the recent International Builders Show in Orlando.

Hanna Gibson, a senior at Beattie and Hampton High School received the 2017 National Association of Home Builders Outstanding Student Award in the high school division, said John Brown, who teaches carpentry and construction at the McCandless school.

“I was kind of surprised,” Gibson said.

Students are “selected on the evaluation of their academic standing, their level of involvement with their student chapter, as well as their interest in pursuing a residential building career,” according to the National Association of Home Builders website.

Brown said Gibson won because “she excelled above and beyond,” in her commitments. Now in her third year at Beattie, she is involved in National Technical Honor Society, the NAHB, and SkillsUSA. At Hampton, she is in the National Honor Society, a band member and plays lacrosse.

She also participates in the cooperative education program, in which a student uses skills learned in the classroom at a private company. Gibson, 18, works through this program with GreenBriar Investment Co. in Richland.

After graduation, she plans to attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport to study construction management, which she's familiar with since it's her father's profession.

Whiles she enjoys the behind the scenes part of construction management, she also likes to be hands-on, such as installing drywall and other applications.

“I like to do a little bit of everything,” Gibson said.

Gibson also was part of a four-member team from Beattie that competed in Orlando in the annual residential construction management competition. The team placed fourth in the high school level for the second year in a row, said Brown.

In the competition, participants produce a real construction management and project proposal for a home to an actual construction company. This year, the sponsoring company was Tresidio Homes of Eagle, Idaho, which judged the proposals, said Brown.

Beattie was one 10 high schools in their division, said Brown, a Beattie teacher since 2004.

Beattie Career Center is a technical school providing instruction in 18 areas of study for students in grades 10 to 12. School districts with students attending Beattie include Hampton, Avonworth, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel Area, North Allegheny, North Hills, Northgate, Pine-Richland and Shaler Area.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.