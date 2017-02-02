Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Primanti Bros. to open in Hampton by summer

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 3:33 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

North Hills residents who love Primanti Bros., the legendary Pittsburgh eatery, will soon not to have to travel to Cranberry, Harmar or the city to enjoy a sandwich garnished with french fries.

A new Primanti Bros. location along Route 8 in Hampton is currently in development and set to open this summer, according to Morgan McLaughlin, operating partner for the business.

The Hampton location is more than 4,500 square feet with seating for more than 150, said McLaughlin, including a full bar that seats 23. It will offer much of the same specials and menu as its other 17 locations within the Pittsburgh area, she said.

McLaughlin said the company had requests from locals hoping to see a Primanti Bros. in the area. The new restaurant will be at 4679 Route 8, the site of a former Wendy's restaurant next to the Hampton Shoppes retail center.

“We answered that call,” she said. “We wanted to find the right spot and when Wendy's closed, we thought that was it. We thought it was a nice location for us.”

She and Mark Kozar of Flaherty & O'Hara, a law firm specializing in beverage-alcohol law, presented Primanti's request for a liquor license transfer at a Jan. 25 Hampton Township council meeting that included a public hearing on the transfer application.

No member of the public commented at the hearing and council approved the application.

State law requires a public hearing for liquor license transfers from one municipality to another and approval by the municipality's governing body, in this case, Hampton Council, said Susan Bernet, assistant township manager.

The license transferring to Hampton came from the closed Bare Assets lounge in North Braddock.

“The projected opening is late June, early July,” said Kozar.

In addition ot the Pittsburgh locations, Primanti's operates restaurants in other parts of Pennsylvania and in other states including Florida, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. The original, which opened in 1933, is still operates 24 hours a day on 18th Street in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

McLaughlin, who has been with Primanti Bros. for 16 years, said the restaurant is a great fit for the area because it's a place for families, older generations, or even “the guy who just got off of work.”

“That's what we love about it. It's for the entire community,” she said. “Hampton is such a great area.”

The developers are adding about 1,500 square feet to the existing Wendy's building, said Bernet. The project started in November.

Primanti Bros. expect to hire approximately 75 people for the new spot, said McLaughlin.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

