'Caddy Stacks' mini golf course an annual tradition at Shaler North Hills Library

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 18; 7 to 9 p.m. for teens only Feb. 18; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 19

For the fifth straight year in a row, Shaler North Hills Library will be transformed into a miniature golf course for fun and fundraising.

On Feb. 18 and 19, people can play 18 holes of mini-golf through the book stacks at the library as part of the annual “Caddy Stacks” event.

“It's really turned into a family event with the goal of having families come together and do something in the winter for a very nominal cost,” said library director Sharon McRae. “We do a lot of little fundraisers and it adds up to be a lot, and it all goes right back into the programming for kids and families.”

A round of golf is $5, or $2.50 for children ages 12 and under. The event, which raised about $1,000 last year, is sponsored by the Friends of the Shaler North Hills Library.

The golf holes that wind through the library are hand-made by families and local groups, McRae said. Volunteers are encouraged to pick a theme and get creative using household items to create their convoluted holes.

Holes themed on Pac-Man, Harry “Putter,” the Beatles, Star Wars and Snoopy have all made appearances in past years.

To celebrate the library's 75th anniversary, McRae said there will be a birthday-themed hole. Many of the holes are kept a secret until the day before the event when set up begins.

“I just love seeing the creativity. People are super clever,” McRae said. “We have a good time.”

Golfers can vote on their favorite hole and the winner of the people's choice awards receives a gift card to Half Price Books.

Some students from Shaler Area Middle School are getting in on the action by creating a robotics-themed hole for the event. STEAM teacher Michael LaGamba said seventh grader Ethan James approached him about creating a hole for Caddy Stacks using robotics. Ethan created a robot last year that could solve a Rubik's Cube in less than two minutes.

Working during lunch periods and study halls, Ethan and his fellow seventh graders have been working diligently to create a mini-golf hole using a robotic door and cardboard robots to putt around.

Students are also programming lights to flash in different patterns, LaGamba said.

“It's all starting to really come together now,” LaGamba said. “I think we've made some pretty big strides in the past couple days… The kids are really responsive to STEAM in general. The few, like Ethan, that want to go above and beyond, it really makes coming to work fun.”

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.