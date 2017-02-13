Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Bids sought for Wyland Elementary roof repair

Natalie Beneviat | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

The Hampton Township School District will solicit bids to replace portions of the aging roof at Wyland Elementary in March and hopes to awarding contracts May.

Rick Farino, supervisor of buildings and grounds at the district, told the board at its Feb. 7 board meeting that an estimated 25,000 square feet of the school's roof, which is approximately 25 years old, needs to be replaced.

“It's time. It's at the end of its life,” said Farino.

He said bids would be received about four weeks after being let. If the contract is awarded in May, he'd like to start the work in July. Farino estimated the cost at $13 to $15 per square foot, or a “ballpark” of $300,000 for the work.

The cost will be born in the 2017-18 school budget.

Hampton Superintendent Michael Loughead said seeking bids is a preliminary step and noting definite is decided.

• In other facility news, the district will investigate the Poff Elementary sewerage system after a significant back-up recently, according to Farino.

The backup occurred in six bathrooms, the main lobby, nurse's office and computer lab. Farino commended staff for reacting quickly and “15 minutes later was cleaned up.”

Bryant Wesley II, school board president, recently visited the building and agreed “The clean-up was unbelievable.”

The district brought in a plumbing contractor, who snaked an outside sewage line of approximately 640 feet. That cleared the clog, according to Farino and a sewer line camera confirmed it.

Farino said they also are investigating another line from the school to Bardonner Road.

Loughead said carpeting will need to be replaced in the computer room and testing done to ensure the room is sanitary before students can return to it.

Costs of these repairs are estimated at $7,000, according to a board report on the school website. The insurance deductible is $5,000, according to Farino.

He said he will have recommendations at a later date.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

