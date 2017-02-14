Counseling pilot program proposed for Hampton students

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Students at Hampton Township's middle and high schools who need professional counseling may be able to receive it through a pilot program with the University of Pittsburgh School of Education.

Rebecca Cunningham, Hampton's assistant superintendent, said the Maximizing Adolescent Potential (MAPs) program will provide counseling for students with behavioral, social or mental issues.

“We are excited to partner with the University of Pittsburgh ... MAPS program to bring additional support and services to our middle school and high school students,” Cunningham said during the school board's Feb. 7 meeting. “The MAPs counselor can help students who may be experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, complex mental health needs, or issues with drugs and alcohol, and can help and support families with information and additional community resources.”

Entry into MAPs can be requested by parents, teachers, school counselors, administrators or students themselves, she said. The program will offer one-on-one or group sessions to students struggling with mental health needs, with parental approval.

“All of these very confidential services are available when parents give their permission for their child to work with the MAPs counselor,” she said.

The MAPs counselor and will be separate from the school's academic program and the district's counselor services, said Cunningham.

They'll be available three days a week starting Feb. 21 until June 9. The program is funded through a $12,510 state Ready to Learn grant.

“Students need a lot of support navigating their world,” she said.

She said the board was to vote on it at its Feb. 13 meeting.

MAPs is “a research, public service, and training program dedicated to the prevention of drug and alcohol problems among youth, the promotion of adolescent mental health, and the development of capable young people,” according to Pitt's website, in conjunction with Allegheny County Drug and Alcohol Prevention program.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.