Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Counseling pilot program proposed for Hampton students

Natalie Beneviat | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

Students at Hampton Township's middle and high schools who need professional counseling may be able to receive it through a pilot program with the University of Pittsburgh School of Education.

Rebecca Cunningham, Hampton's assistant superintendent, said the Maximizing Adolescent Potential (MAPs) program will provide counseling for students with behavioral, social or mental issues.

“We are excited to partner with the University of Pittsburgh ... MAPS program to bring additional support and services to our middle school and high school students,” Cunningham said during the school board's Feb. 7 meeting. “The MAPs counselor can help students who may be experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, complex mental health needs, or issues with drugs and alcohol, and can help and support families with information and additional community resources.”

Entry into MAPs can be requested by parents, teachers, school counselors, administrators or students themselves, she said. The program will offer one-on-one or group sessions to students struggling with mental health needs, with parental approval.

“All of these very confidential services are available when parents give their permission for their child to work with the MAPs counselor,” she said.

The MAPs counselor and will be separate from the school's academic program and the district's counselor services, said Cunningham.

They'll be available three days a week starting Feb. 21 until June 9. The program is funded through a $12,510 state Ready to Learn grant.

“Students need a lot of support navigating their world,” she said.

She said the board was to vote on it at its Feb. 13 meeting.

MAPs is “a research, public service, and training program dedicated to the prevention of drug and alcohol problems among youth, the promotion of adolescent mental health, and the development of capable young people,” according to Pitt's website, in conjunction with Allegheny County Drug and Alcohol Prevention program.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.