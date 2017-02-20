Shaler Area Cheer team wins World Championship

The Shaler Area Varsity Competitive Cheerleading squad ended a banner year at the top of the world.

The Shaler Area cheerleaders took first place at the World School Cheerleading Championships and second at the National High School Cheerleading Championship held Feb. 11 and 12 in Orlando. They competed in the medium varsity division.

“It was just such a wonderful, wonderful year,” head coach Phyllis Schatz said. “These kids deserved it. It was great.”

The weekend in Orlando got off to a big start with the team performing so well during the preliminary round at nationals, they were able to skip the semifinals and move straight to finals.

They competed against 15 other teams from across the country and lost by .05 to the first place team in the finals, Schatz said. Two years ago, the team took second place at nationals, losing by the same small margin.

Last year's second place qualified the team to compete in the World School Cheerleading Championships, Schatz said. This time, they took first place.

“We knew we were going to do well because we put in the time,” said senior and co-captain Samantha Muto. “We went down to make finals and we did. You couldn't ask for more… It's such a perfect ending. It really doesn't get better than this.”

Schatz said the routine this year was extremely difficult, but had a great flow. The competition routine is two minutes and 30 seconds long, with a minute and 30 second set to music and a one-minute cheer.

The team practices three or four times a week after school and ramps up to four or five times a week before competitions. In addition to the competitive squad, the girls also cheer in the varsity and junior varsity squads that cheer at basketball and football games.

There are 17 girls on the competitive team this year, with 16 on the floor and one alternate. The team is led by Schatz and assistant coach Becky Troppman.

Schatz said the hardworking cheerleaders weren't about to rest on their laurels. They were already asking about the next practice on their flight home from Florida.

“I asked, ‘What do you want to practice for,' and they said ‘Well, let's get started for next year,' ” Schatz said. “Their work ethic, it is so great, every one of them. There's not one of them that would say ‘I don't want to do this.' They encourage each other when they're out there on the floor. It's just absolutely super.”

The girls will get two weeks off before stunt practices begin for those interested in joining next year.

Muto said more than the time put in at practice, the cheerleaders owe their success to the tight-knit bond they have with each other.

“The thing that helped us the most is we're all best friends. We were all so close,” she said. “We all wanted to do well for each other as much as we wanted it for ourselves. Practice wasn't really practice. It was more like ‘go hang out with your friends and do some cheering.'”

The squad's second place performance at nationals will be aired on ESPN in the spring, according to a district press release.

