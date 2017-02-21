Program of studies for Hampton Middle School approved

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An emphasis on STEAM education and seamless transitions to high school courses are part of the 2017-18 studies at the Hampton Township Middle School.

Marlynn Lux, acting middle school principal, said the new program represents the most changes in the middle school curriculum in the past seven years. The board approved the program at its Feb. 13 meeting.

To promote STEAM experiences — courses integrating science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics — a new eight-week rotation course for eighth graders, “Introduction to Engineering and Design,” will be added.

Lux said all eighth-graders will have an opportunity to take this course, which will act as a feeder program for the engineering and design courses in place at the high school.

The class will support existing STEAM-based middle school courses, Lux said. The course's planning, as well as modifications to others, were done in collaboration between the high and middle school technology education teachers, she said.

“It is important for us to provide our middle school students with unique learning opportunities that are problem-based and connect across multiple disciplines,” Lux said. “These experiences require our students to think critically and collaborate with one another in order to determine and present a solution.”

Lux and curriculum director Jacquelyn Removcik told the board they surveyed seventh- and eighth-grade students who reported they enjoy hands-on activities in classrooms, including those involved with STEAM experiences.

“And, in my experience, our students enjoy these challenges and rise to the occasion,” Lux said.

The administrators said they don't anticipate the need for additional staff to implement the curriculum, which is still in development.

Removcik said the change will “really increase STEAM experiences in the district.”

There were a number of course title changes, which will align them more properly with the high school course titles. An example, Lux said, is “Automation Technology,” which will now be called “Introduction to Robotics.” This feeds into the high school's “Robotics I” and “Robotics II” courses.

“Global Networking” is currently in the curriculum, but will be enriched with more problem-based experiences exposing students to real global challenges and scenarios,” said Lux, who said she is very passionate about this class.

“There are some really great ideas that come from students working together,” she said.

The board also discussed how elementary students will feed into the various types of classes when they move to the middle school, especially those who may be learning at an advanced level.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.