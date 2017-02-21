Hampton School District technology director finalist in CIO of the Year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Hampton Township School District's director of technology has been named a finalist in the education category for the Pittsburgh Technology Council's 2017 Chief Information Officer of the Year event.

Ed McKaveney is one of five finalists for education CIO of the Year, one of seven categories for chief information officers and chief information security officers. The technology council will recognize the winners at a dinner on March 22, according to Jonathan Kersting, the council's vice president of communication and media.

The education category includes technology executives for secondary and post-secondary institutions.

A 1991 Hampton graduate, McKaveney began working at his alma mater in August 2014 after getting a tip about the opening from his wife, Amy, a math teacher at Hampton he met while attending Duquesne University.

At Duquesne, he earned a bachelor's in biology and a master's in multimedia technology. He is currently completing a doctoral dissertation at Capella University in its educational leadership program and hopes to finish that within the year.

McKaveney described his nomination as “encouraging and motivating.” He also was nominated in 2014.

He said he owes a lot of the success at the school to Hampton's five-member technology team, as well as secretary Carla Kramer. Their diligence on assisting in district-wide programs and handling day-to-day information technology needs allows him to focus on larger initiatives for the district.

The technology department is working on a number of projects, including the Infinite Campus Portal Information and Resources, a student information grade book system.

They're also redoing the district's entire network infrastructure, which will set the stage for Hempton's new technology-based teaching and learning initiative.

McKaveney said the network infrastructure project will cost approximately $600,000, but Hampton secured a partial refund of $170,000 from a federal E-Rate program.

He also volunteers in various technology-related capacitie. Among those is serving on the board of the FBI Pittsburgh Citizens Academy Alumni Association and working to advance technology and promote school safety education in the state, according to the Pittsburgh Technology Council website.

CIOs and CISOs will be judged on a variety of critteria, including Technical depth, accomplishments in current role, strategic vision, staff development, service to the industry and community and overall quality of the nominee, according to Monica Takacs of the technology council.

McKaveney, 43, lives in Hampton with his wife and daughter, a first-grader at Wyland Elementary.

Hampton Superintendent Michael Loughead acknowledged McKaveney's hard work.

“Mr. McKavney has provided outstanding leadership in the area of instructional technology in our district, which has provided our students with access to cutting-edge, technology-enhanced learning opportunities,” he said.

Kersting said it's important “to put a spotlight” on CIOs and CISOs, who seem to have gained notoriety in the workplace over the past decade.

“It inspires other people to get into the field or get more into the field they're already in,” said Kersting.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.