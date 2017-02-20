Shaler Township Police Department hires new officer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Shaler Police Department's newest member is already familiar with the township he will serve.

“Working for the Shaler Police Department was always a dream job,” said Ken Wise III, of Ross. “I always wanted to come back to Shaler, especially working with the people and serving the community.”

A 2004 Shaler Area High School graduate, Wise, 31, has many family members residing in the township, including his parents, Ken Jr. and Irene.

When the township's Board of Commissioners unanimously approved Wise's hiring during a Feb. 14 meeting, approximately 20 of his friends and relatives offered him hugs and handshakes of support.

Wise will join the department Feb. 27 as a patrolman with a starting salary of $54,224. He said his job responsibilities will include “answering calls, being on patrol, checking businesses, checking the welfare of others and monitoring traffic.”

He has worked for the last three years as a full-time University of Pittsburgh patrolman. Prior to that, he held part-time patrolman positions with Indiana and Ohio townships and Franklin Park Borough.

Police Chief Bryan Kelly said Wise's previous career experience and familiarity with Shaler are assets for the department.

Wise earned a bachelor's in criminal justice from California University of Pennsylvania in 2008. A year later, he graduated from the Allegheny County Police Academy.

He always knew he wanted a law enforcement career, he said.

“I like being outside, working outside, helping others. You do different things every day — You never know what you'll do next.”

He is replacing Officer Kevin Kerin who retired after 32 years of service in January.

Wise and his wife, Niki, plan to move to Shaler.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.