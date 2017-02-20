Alcosan offers Shaler $553,000 in matched grants to reduce water from collection system

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority has offered Shaler Township more than $553,000 in matched grants for projects to reduce the volume of water flowing into the authority's collection system.

The Green Revitalization of Our Waterways, or GROW, program grants will fund sanitary sewer lining projects under or along Glen Malcolm and Limestone drives, Seavey and Dressel roads and Grandview Avenue, according to Matt Sebastian, township engineer.

He said the grants will fund more than 68 percent of the projects' estimated $806,000 in costs.

“I'm very happy with that; I was actually expecting that if we got grants, they would be lower than that,” Sebastian said during a Feb. 14 Shaler commissioners meeting.

“Alcosan awarded grants on a sliding scale based on the cost effectiveness of each project's projected flow removal from the Alcosan system; this was determined by Alcosan modeling,” he later said.

Sebastian estimates that the township could request construction bids in April or May, putting the work on target for an August completion.

Alcosan announced earlier this month that, through its GROW program, it has approved $9 million in matching grants to 32 municipalities.

The authority is under a federal mandate to cut in half by 2026 the 9 billion gallons of sewage that overflow the ALCOSAN sewer system each year and end up in rivers and streams.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.