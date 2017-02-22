Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler EMS subscription drive scheduled

Erica Cebzanov | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 39 minutes ago

The Shaler Township Commissioners unanimously approved the Shaler EMS request for its annual subscription drive slated for March.

Annual subscribers do not incur expenses, including deductibles and copayments, for medically necessary emergency ambulance rides, according to the nonprofit's website. Furthermore, the membership covers an unlimited amount of rides.

The following subscription levels are available: Individual, $35; Family, which covers all permanent residents, $50; and Family Plus, which covers all permanent residents and any guests who may need an ambulance while visiting the subscriber's address, $70.

Following the vote, Commissioner James Boyle noted that Shaler EMS took over Etna's service referral area on Feb. 1.

He said the Etna calls have contributed to more than 17 percent of Shaler's call volume, which will help Shaler EMS meet its budget goals.

“So far, things are going quite well with Etna, and we're looking forward to continuing a great relationship.”

For Shaler EMS subscription information, call 412-487-6590 or visit www.shalerems.com.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

