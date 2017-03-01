Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler North Hills Library dishes up evening of murder, intrigue

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Mystery’s Most Wanted, a Pittsburgh-based theater troupe, will present a murder-mystery dinner at 7:30 p.m. on March 11 at the Shaler North Hills Library.
The Shaler North Hills Library will transform its community room into a motel on March 11, but this lodge won't garner positive reviews.

It's all part of “Dial ‘M' for Mother,” a murder-mystery dinner parodying Alfred Hitchcock's “Psycho” and “Dial ‘M' for Murder” presented by Mystery's Most Wanted, a Pittsburgh-based theater troupe.

The plot revolves around Mother Fates' surprise 100th birthday party at the Fates Motel.

“The thing is, Mother Fates is a total recluse — she doesn't like anybody. She keeps to herself and is not exactly happy that everybody's there,” said Randy Oliva, the group's founder and managing director.

Having had enough of her company, someone in the crowd will murder Mother Fates. Guests will use their detective skills to determine the culprit.

Oliva, of Penn Hills, said that five Mystery's Most Wanted actors will stage the show in three acts, avoiding performing the play while people are dining. Instead, the actors will mingle with audience members during the meal, trying to identify which patrons to involve in the show.

“Two of them will give lines and (we) make them characters, and one of them is pulled out of the audience to help with a scene,” said Oliva, who will portray a butler familiar with all of the motel's secrets. “I don't want to give too much away, but it's a really funny scene.”

Originally from Chicago, Oliva started Mystery's Most Wanted 22 years ago, after working for another now-defunct murder-mystery company. He believes his group's improvisational comedy emphasis is the key to its success.

“We can still make each other laugh, even doing a show for 15 years like ‘Dial ‘M.' The audience loves it. There's always new material that you can put in,” he said.

Library director Sharon McRae said Mystery's Most Wanted has performed at the facility several times.

“The performances are so much fun,” she said. “MMW is really professional, but super funny and engaging. … They are a very talented group and popular in our area — people recognize their name and know they will get a good show.”

The troupe regularly performs 12 different plays, but Oliva said “Dial ‘M' for Mother” is an audience favorite.

Dinner will include the choice of beef vegetable, potato, vegetable or wedding soup, salad, bread and cake.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

