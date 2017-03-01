Shaler Area High School students mentor gifted elementary students with book club

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shaler Area High School gifted and interested students will organize a book club for Shaler Area Elementary School gifted students on March 9 and 23.

The high schoolers will lead discussions and plan activities to reinforce themes found in Kimberly Brubaker Bradley's “The War That Saved my Life.” The book, published by Dial in 2015, recounts the story of a young girl named Ada living with a physical disability during World War II. She and her younger brother, Jamie, move to the countryside to seek refuge from the London bombings.

“It's a pretty good book for higher level discussion and academic discussion because of the history involved but also life lessons,” said Christina Palladino, high school gifted and talented education, or GATE, teacher.

Palladino said the 25 high schoolers and 41 elementary students will form smaller groups when they meet in the elementary library.

This is the third year the GATE program is facilitating the reading mentoring program. Past workshops focused on “Echo” by Pam Muñoz Ryan and “Okay for Now” by Gary D. Schmidt.

The high schoolers will create their lesson plans and request any necessary materials prior to meeting with the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders, Palladino said.

Oftentimes, the older students will provide snacks like those featured in the books.

“Like one year, the main character loved Coke. So for example, a lot of the kids brought Coke as a drink for the kids,” she said. “Or, one of the characters liked ice cream, so they brought little ice cream cups.”

“They've read the book first. As long as they clear their plan with us, they can pretty much do what they want with it.”

“The high school students become the teachers,” said Katie Elder, Shaler Elementary GATE teacher. “You have to really know something inside and out to teach it.”

Junior Nicole Cavlovich, 16, previously led fourth-graders in discussing a book about paintings and encouraged students to color copies of the artworks. During another year's session, her group oversaw an iPad trivia game called Kahoot!

“You have to be aware of your audience, which I think is the hardest part — finding age-appropriate activities that they'll actually enjoy and want to participate in.”

“Last year the book was “Echo,” and it talked about Brahms' ‘Lullaby' in the beginning. So we played that for them, and we had them tell us unique things about themselves,” said sophomore Evan Walsh, 15, who mentored fifth-graders.

Elder and Palladino said the students have formed bonds after working together for consecutive years: The elementary students even request to work with specific groups of high schoolers.

“They get to know their names, their personalities. It's a great way to foster working relationships,” Elder said, also noting that it nurtures a love of reading.

Sophomore Billy Hartung, 15, has mentored his brother Zachary, 12, through the program.

“It's kind of cool to see him at home and then help at school, too — to see his interaction with the other students.”

“He knows what everything's like at home, and we both do sports; but, at school, he can relate to the things that I tell him and that kind of brings us closer.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.