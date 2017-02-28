Students, teachers prepare for change as St. Ursula will shutter its doors in June

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Parents and teachers of St. Ursula Catholic School in Hampton are deciding their next steps since it is closing in June and merging with other schools as part of the regionalization of the Catholic education programs by the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

Students of St. Ursula, which offers Ready-K, and kindergarten through eighth grade, may now attend neighboring St. Mary of the Assumption School in Indiana Township and St. Bonaventure School in Shaler, according to Rev. Larry Adams, pastor and administrator of the school.

St. Ursula has been providing education for more than 100 years. Its building will now be used for parish needs, Adams said.

“It's certainly a sad moment,” Adams said of the closure. However, he said they've had some indication this was going to happen and have been teaming with the other schools through sports, academically and spiritually.

“We've already been actively working to bring the three schools together … to build that unity,” Adams said.

The school serves 78 families, according to Terry Leskovec, a representative of St. Ursula. It serves students who live within Hampton, Fox Chapel, Deer Lakes, Mars, North Hills, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland, and Shaler school districts.

Pre-kindergarten classes will be held at St. Bonaventure and grades kindergarten through eighth will be located at St. Mary of the Assumption.

Colleen Ruefle, a Hampton resident and parent to sixth-grader Liam Shields, said they knew it was their final year when it was unofficially announced last May.

“It's what we expected,” said Ruefle, who also had three other older children attend there.

She said they will continue their education with the new merger and her son has already been playing with St. Mary's basketball team this past year. Altogether, he hasn't been too concerned.

“He's all about the here and now,” she said.

Stephanie Lamperski, a mother of seven children who all attended St. Ursula from 1985 to 2015, was active in the school from participating as a room parent, to serving in the Parent Teacher Group as president, to fundraising co-chair, and for establishing and editing a parent and school newsletter.

“I always hoped to bring my grandchildren to the school. I always thought it would be there,” said Lamperski of Shaler. She said the school was academically competitive as well as made her children mature and socially responsible.

Instead of individual schools at each church, educational facilities now will operate under the nonprofit North Hills Regional Catholic Schools Inc., according to Bob DeWitt, spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

“The parish model is changing,” said DeWitt. He said the new organization will replace the former model that was established in the late 19th century where each church could have a school.

Other schools merging are St. Alexis and St. Alphonsus, both in Wexford, and St. Sebastian in Ross with St. Teresa of Avila in Perrysville.

Some reasons this new model is being used is in response to low enrollment and to stabilize tuition, DeWitt said.

Enrollment trends for St. Ursula went from 171 in the 2006-07 school year to 81 in 2016-17, according to the diocese.

DeWitt said the nonprofit group's next steps are to announce tuition rates in the North Hills schools and then announce teacher assignments and names of the new schools.

Adams, who has been at St. Ursula since July, said Principal Judy Riegelnegg was named principal for the kindergarten through eighth grade at St. Mary of the Assumption.

Patty Cross has been a teacher at St. Ursula for 27 years and she said they haven't yet heard anything as far as jobs go.

“I hope everything will work out for us,” Cross said. “We just keep doing what we're doing.”

Along with teaching fourth and eighth grade, she also directs the spring musical. Cross, who lives in the North Side of Pittsburgh, said the school has been “pretty upfront” with the staff though they're still not sure of what will be happening to the 12 full-time and eight part-time teachers. But the focus is on the students since it is the last year at St. Ursula.

“We're hoping to make it the best year for everyone this year,” said Cross.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.