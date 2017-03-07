Shaler Area Middle School invites audiences Under the Sea with 'The Little Mermaid JR.'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tickets: Available at door; $5 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens.

Shaler Area Middle School students hope to make a splash while performing “Disney's The Little Mermaid JR.” March 16 through 18.

The musical production will present the story of a mermaid named Ariel who aspires to live on land. To accomplish her goal, she must defy her mother, Queen Triton, bargain with the sea witch, Ursula, and convince Prince Eric to fall in love with her.

Musical director Ellen Spondike said she chose “Disney's The Little Mermaid JR.” because the show's large ensemble numbers can accommodate almost all 45 cast members.

The script from New York-based Music Theatre International is designed for middle school-aged performers with musical arrangements in keys for developing voices.

The Shaler Area Middle School jazz band will perform “Overture (Under the Sea),” she said. Moreover, the actors will perform along with a recording of the following songs from the 1989 Disney film: “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

Eighth-grader Gabriella Greco, 13, finds it challenging playing Sebastian, a role usually performed by males and “down an octave.”

“During ‘Under the Sea,' I'm doing a lot of movement, I'm dancing around, so I'm already a bit out of breath and then singing it. It gets really fast and syncopated.”

Similarly, eighth-grader Brindle Walzer, 14, is playing a newly created Queen Triton role — the King Triton character usually covers the same plot elements.

“I was pretty excited. It's my first musical ever. It's pretty good. I'm excited to see what it's going to turn out to be,” Walzer said.

The school held December auditions and started January rehearsals. As the show approaches, the cast rehearses daily after school, according to Spondike.

Eighth-grader Alyssa Lorenz, 14, is playing Ariel.

“I think we know our parts. We just have to develop our characters a bit more … build our stage presence and really get comfortable with our parts.”

“I'm not known for being the best singer,” said seventh-grader Anthony DiGirolamo, 12, who is playing Prince Eric. “So I'm a little bit nervous, but Ms. (Jo Ann) Weaver (vocal director) has helped me get better, so I'm a little bit more confident getting closer to the actual show.”

There will be 15 crew members assisting with the show.

“We have been focusing on the scenery to denote where scenes take place and have been working with them on moving like they are underwater,” Spondike said. “We are not using roller skates as some performances have; we thought safety would be an issue.”

In addition to renting a backdrop from Los Angeles-based Grosh Backdrops and Drapery, Shaler Area Middle School is borrowing set pieces from Felecia Greco, choir director at Lincoln High School in Ellwood City.

“They had just done ‘Little Mermaid,” so I had my aunt email Mrs. Spondike and see if we wanted to borrow anything,” Gabriella Greco said.

It was a lucky break that will certainly add to the performance.

“Felecia was so generous to lend us things like the grotto, a boat, cart and throne to name a few items,” Spondike said.

As the countdown to curtain night comes near, the actors are beginning to get excited as the show comes together.

“All of the set pieces are spectacular,” said eighth-grader Zoe Babbit, 13, who is playing Ursula.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune- Review contributor.