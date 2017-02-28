Community education classes will be offered at Hampton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Community education classes will be offered in Hampton Township this spring in conjunction with the Baierl Family YMCA, Hampton Township School District and the Hampton Community Library.

Nine different courses will be held with the earliest beginning next month and can be signed up through the Hampton School District website.

All classes will be held at Hampton Township High School in the off-hours and will involve no cost to the district with the Baierl Family YMCA providing administrative needs. It would be provided at a direct-cost basis to the workshop student, which would include cost for instructor or supplies, according to Michelle Gephardt, the senior family director for Baierl YMCA location.

Courses include Algebra for Adults; Beauty in a Vase; Centerpiece Flower Arranging!; Civil War: The Battle of Antietam; Get Ready to Garden; Patio Container Gardening; and Read it before you Eat it: Understanding Nutrition Facts Labels. Also, Resume 101 will be offered twice in April and Social Media 101 also will be offered.

Courses range between $15 and $55, depending on need for supplies or any additional costs.

“I'm very excited,” Gephardt said. “There are some neat courses being offered.”

She initially presented the idea to the board in January and said it will be testing out as a pilot program. The township, YMCA and library worked together when picking courses they thought would be popular.

“It'd be interesting to see how they respond to these courses,” school board member Gail Litwiler said.

School board member Mary Alice Hennessey said they could offer surveys later in the year to see what courses to have in the fall.

Gephardt said Hampton Township is one of the Baierl Family YMCA's service areas.

Rebecca Cunningham, assistant superintendent for the Hampton Township School District, had previously mentioned that working with the library and township allows them to successfully present the program.

Courses are now available to be signed up through the school district website.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.