Hampton/Shaler

Street Skate

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Bella Ujazdowski, 9, from Etna, enjoys Etna's Winter Street Skate on Feb. 25, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Ella Deeter, 11, and Mayson Brokos, 11, enjoy the day on Feb. 25, 2017 at the Etna Winter Street Skate.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Taylor Richard, 11, from Etna, puts his skates on Feb. 25, 2017 before taking part in the Etna Winter Street Skate.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Sadie Kelly, 11, enjoys the Etna Winter Street Skate on Feb. 25, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Part of Butler Street was shut down for the Etna Winter Street Skate on Feb. 25, 2017.

Updated 19 minutes ago

The Etna Economic Development Corp, Etna Borough and Etna Deck Hockey Association sponsored the Etna Winter Street Skate on Butler Street between High and Freeport Streets on Feb. 25. In addition to a portable ice rink erected in the middle of the street, their were numerous activities for the community to take part in.

