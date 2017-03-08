Spring cleaning of roads on tap in Hampton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Residents wanting to enhance the look and health of their community can participate in the Hampton Township 2017 Litter/Clean-Up Day on March 25, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The township, in coordination with the Hampton Rotary Club, is asking for volunteers to pick up trash and debris along roads in the township. Unfortunately, trash is pretty abundant, according to township manager Christopher Lochner.

He hopes this effort creates awareness of littering.

“You'll see some of the roads along the township get pretty bad,” said Lochner. “It's more about public education. I'll take that.”

Susan Bernet, assistant township manager, said this is the second year they've held the Litter/Clean-Up Day. Last year saw approximately 30 volunteers pick up an estimated 230 bags and 13 tires.

“It's disappointing to see how many people litter on the roadways,” said Bernet.

Sign-in begins at 8 a.m. at the Hampton Township Community Center, but Bernet said volunteers do not need to spend the entire four hours. A registration form is available on the township website and a release form is required.

Volunteers younger than 13 should be accompanied by a guardian, she said.

Once the organizers know the number of volunteers, they'll place groups on roads to be cleaned. Three or four roads may be assigned to a group.

Garbage bags, gloves and vests will be provided and participants should dress accordingly. The event will be rescheduled if it's too snowy or due other bad weather.

It's an ideal group activity for churches, boy and girl scouts, clubs, athletic teams and schools. And Bernet said it's a great way to earn community service credits for students.

Some roads may be cleaned include Ferguson, Pioneer, Wickline and Middle and Felicity Avenue, said Bernet. Route 8 will not be included.

Lochner said they get many calls from residents upset about trash along the roads. But with only 21 road department employees, it's difficult to find time to send them to clean roads, especially in the winter.

While he said residents definitely do their part to support and take care of where they live, he hopes this grassroots will help everyone “take pride in our community.”

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.