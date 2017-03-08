Shaler Area partners with Shaler North Hills Library for all-level art show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Shaler Area Visual Arts Department is partnering with Shaler North Hills Library to present an installation showcasing art from kindergarten through 12th grade.

“Convergence,” containing nearly 100 art works, including paintings, drawings, jewelry, ceramics and mixed media displays, will run throughout March in the library's Community Room.

Monica McElwain, a Burchfield Primary School art teacher, said the department's staff developed the show's title during a teacher in-service day.

“We thought ‘Convergence' was a good title because it is a collection of all ages of our district and a display of so many different teaching styles, thoughts, motivations, etc. from around the district,” said Brad Susa, a Shaler Area High School art teacher.

Christine Hlad, a Shaler Area Middle School art teacher, chose pieces for the show from “students who demonstrated a deep engagement during the process and did a good job with their execution and idea development.” She said works with interesting styles or expressions also stood out. McElwain based selections on those who worked hard and followed the lessons.

McElwain said most of the Burchfield Primary pieces are self-portraits. Following a lesson on Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and her pets, McElwain's second-graders used tempera paints to create backgrounds with “organic” or “abstract” shapes. They then used mirrors and colored pencils or Sharpies to design the self-portraits and images of pets they pasted atop the backgrounds.

“My portrait is about getting a picture taken with my dog, Lucy Goosey, who is sticking her tongue out saying, ‘Cheese,'” said Burchfield Primary School second-grader Maximilian Conermann.

McElwain's third-graders built upon a lesson about African-American painter Kehinde Wiley by blending tempera paint into flesh tones that they used for self-portraits. They also followed Wiley's use of patterns by selecting scrapbook paper for sections of their portraits.

Shaler Area Middle School eighth-grader Marlie King devoted nearly 10 hours to sculpting a piece inspired by 1960s artist Eva Hesse.

“My vision was to create a box with painted sticks around the sides that lights up to symbolize all of the different races and genders in society. The light represents that everyone has a chance to succeed. I wanted the person looking at the piece to think about what it could symbolize.”

In addition to the other art forms, each visual arts teacher will display at least 30 Zentangles from students at his or her school, according to Hlad.

“I see Zentangle as a free-form design, where one can allow oneself to make marks without worry about the final product,” she said. “It can be a meditative process and tends to quiet the mind when creating.

“I like that it can also be interpreted from deeper viewpoints if one thinks about the symbolism of a circle — the idea of wholeness, unity and inclusiveness,” Hlad said.

Shaler Area and the library invite the public to a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. March 16 in the Community Room. National Art Honor Society members will lead guests in creating their own Zentangles. The evening will include light refreshments.

“The arts are such a critical component to a well-rounded life and this library champions this by connecting the arts to the community. This show is a wonderful reflection of partnership and celebration,” said library director Sharon McRae.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.