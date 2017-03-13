Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area host second annual STEAM competition

Erica Cebzanov | Monday, March 13, 2017, 11:40 p.m.
Submitted
Taylor Jones, a Shaler Area senior, maneuvers through an obstacle course while blindfolded with the guidance of her teammates during the Shaler Area STEAM competition.
Submitted
Michael Bagwell, a Shaler Area senior, works to suspend the team's flotation device in water.
Submitted
Shaler Area seniors Taylor Jones (left), Allie Graf and Cory Nasiadka work on calculations and draw sketches for the flotation device design used to suspend a 1 kg mass in water.

Updated 57 minutes ago

Shaler Area High School senior Taylor Jones drove a wheelchair-type device with bicycle pedals down a 3-foot ramp and through an obstacle course as goggles obscured her vision.

Seniors Michael Bagwell, 17, and Cory Nasiadka, 18, used verbal commands to help her navigate the cart within the school gym's tape-marked confines. At one point, they alerted her to a plastic deer “road” hazard. Jones also needed to maneuver turns, stop at specified times and drive in reverse.

The students participated in the assignment as part of the second annual Shaler Area STEAM Competition held March 3 at the high school.

Fifty-five students from 11 schools participated in the PPG Industries-sponsored science, technology, engineering, art and math — STEAM — competition, which consisted of the cart contest and four mini challenges.

North Allegheny Senior High School placed first, North Allegheny Intermediate High School placed second and Shaler Area High School placed third.

“I'm pretty proud of them. They put about 30 hours into that cart — a lot of brainstorming,” said Keith Banks, North Allegheny Intermediate technology and engineering teacher.

“I thought it was very challenging in the mechanical design and also the artistic side of things,” said North Allegheny Senior High junior Beck Griswold, 17.

For the main challenge, teams of five constructed their own carts, using budgets of $200 or less. Organizers required them to incorporate design themes into their contraptions, judging them on aesthetics and granting them additional points for using recycled materials.

The students received course maps 48 hours prior to the competition.

“I was scared on that ramp,” Jones admitted. “It was a lot higher than I expected.”

The high schoolers earned points for the fastest overall times but received deductions for violations, such as going off course or running into obstacles.

“We are trying to make the students realize how amazing really driverless cars are and what goes into programming them,” said Greg Mason, Shaler Area STEAM and physics teacher, one of the event's organizers.

Jones, Bagwell, Nasiadka and seniors Allie Graf, 18, and Michael Dunn, 17, estimate that they spent 30 to 40 hours working on their team's project over a three-month span.

The students did not know what the mini challenges would entail until they arrived at the competition. Mason said the half-an-hour challenges required problem solving and applying “big STEAM ideas.”

“We had a mass — it was a kilogram mass — and we were given materials, such as Styrofoam, balloons and wooden blocks. And we had to create a flotation device to float the mass in a sink full of water,” Nasiadka said. After the device floated for certain time periods, the students calculated the force of buoyancy.

Thirty-one students and 46 teachers volunteered at the event during the district's in-service day, according to Mason.

“It's cool to see all of the schools come together to do these things,” said Shaler Area senior Haley Candolina, 18, who volunteered at the competition.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

