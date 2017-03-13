'A Taste of Shaler Area' provides delicious way to support education

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Shaler Area Education Foundation wants folks to enjoy cuisine from several local establishments and at the same time, support educational advancement of Shaler students.

The second annual “A Taste of Shaler Area” will occur from 5 to 8 p.m. March 25 at Shaler Area High School.

Founded in 2014, the Shaler Education Foundation is a nonprofit with the mission of supporting the educational needs and curricular advancement beyond the district's budget.

Attendees will have the opportunity to taste offerings from Cole Cafe, Hog's Head Bar & Grill, Isabella's Pizzeria, Le Thai Cafe, Pollak's Candies, Pittsburgh Sweet Treats and The Nutrition Group.

“We've tried to focus on businesses that are within the school district because they rally around and they support us. And it is just kind of a nice way to tie the community together,” said Ruth Modzelewski, foundation president.

The event will feature a silent auction with items from Carlow University, Pop Culture Comics, ScareHouse, the Shaler school administration, Shaler Area athletics, Sherry's Salon & Spa and The Nutrition Group. The DOH Club of Etna and Tim Gapsky will provide beverages. Student artwork will be displayed for purchase or auction, with students keeping half of the proceeds and donating the remainder to the foundation.

“Last year we had some really amazing stuff,” Modzelewski said. “We had a nice selection of jewelry and some incredible pottery.”

Duquesne University has donated a $6,000 scholarship for an online silent auction. Bidding is also open to those unable to attend “A Taste of Shaler Area.” People may place bids from 9 p.m. March 25 through noon April 3 at http://shaler.info.

Rock cover band The Act 80s, which includes current Shaler Area teachers, will provide entertainment.

The first “Taste” drew 125 people last year and Modzelewski said she hopes this year's affair at least matches the more than $10,000 raised in 2016. The funds are used to enrich the district's science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM, curriculum.

Foundation members had planned to move the event away from the high school, but they found that the campus location resonated with attendees.

“They like the idea of coming in and seeing the cafeteria and being a part of it,” Modzelewski said. “I know, for me, I had not been in the cafeteria since I graduated so it was really fun to see how much of it had been changed.”

Tickets are $20 and are available prior to the event at the high school activities office and district administration office. Guests also may purchase tickets at the door on the day of the event. Contact the activities office for additional information at 412-492-1200, ext. 1530.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.