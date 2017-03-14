Summer camp registration open for Hampton School District

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Students won't be able to complain about having nothing to do this summer if they sign up now for the 2017 Hampton School District summer program, which includes a new Invention Project program for middle schoolers.

Classes are available for students in kindergarten through 11th grade with Session I June 19 to 23; Session II June 26 to 30; and Session III July 24 to 28.

More than 20 camps will be held throughout the three sessions, including STEAM-related courses such as Camp Invention in the third session, offered for the first time last year for grades kindergarten through fifth.

Invention Project for middle schoolers will be held during the third session as well, according to Marlynn Lux, acting middle school principal. Hampton is the only school in the Pittsburgh area offering the course this summer, she said.

Michelle Hurst, camp invention director and a middle school science teacher, said these camps are a great way to enjoy active learning in the summer.

“Camp Invention uniquely engages students in real-world challenges that allow students to tap into their curiosity and creativity while immersed in a fun learning environment,” said Hurst.

Lux said Invention Projects enrollment will be capped at 28 students.

This is one of many STEAM-related courses at the school, including Fairytale STEAM class, Math Comes Alive with STEAM, Robot Mania, and Hummingbird Robot Make-a-Thon, said Lux.

“It will be really exciting for students. It is really cutting edge.”

Lux said she helped begin the camp program shortly after she was hired eight years ago along with Laurie Tocci, principal at Wyland Elementary, and every year it's grown.

There are also other favorites returning, including a two-week summer theater camp in the first session.

A few other courses include Sew Fun, summer intramurals, SAT prep classes, cooking and art courses, driver's education, and even a camp for babysitting, which will include CPR and First Aid certifications.

Camp prices and times vary and can be found on the district website at www.ht-sd.org/. Lux said the prices basically reflect the cost of materials and instruction.

“Our goal is not to make money,” she said.

There is also an option for parents needing a full-day camp, said Lux. They are partnering with the Baierl Family YMCA to provide recreational programming from noon to 3 p.m. at the middle school after the morning camp programs. Most classes run from 9 a.m. to noon at the middle school, but times can vary, according to the registration page.

The camp is open to students outside of the district as well, said Lux. Of the 307 camp registrations last year, 82 percent were from Hampton.

These courses aren't remedial, but rather for fun and learning. She said students and the teachers all seem to be a little more “laid-back” and enjoying themselves.

“It really is an enrichment program,” she said. “It definitely is a rewarding experience for the kids.”

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.