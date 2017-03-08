Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Township's welcome sign stolen

Erica Cebzanov | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 11:48 a.m.
Submitted
Shaler police are searching for the culprits who stole a 'Welcome to Shaler Township' sign last week.

Someone stole a “Welcome to Shaler Township” sign last week along Mt. Royal Boulevard's south end, according to township officials.

Manager Tim Rogers said the blue and yellow sign is approximately two-feet-by-three-feet and was hooked to a six-foot blue pole.

“It's costly to the taxpayers,” he said of the theft of the $200 sign, which he deemed an act of “mischief.”

Shaler placed a half-dozen welcome signs at along entrance roads to the township a month ago.

In addition to replacing the missing sign, Shaler plans to add a couple more signs, according to Rogers. He mentioned that officials are looking at other ways to attach the signs to the poles.

Anyone with knowledge of the missing sign should contact the Shaler Police Department at 412-473-3056.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

