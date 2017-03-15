Shaler Area junior chosen for All-State Chorus
Emily Yuretich, a Shaler Area junior, has been recognized as one of the top high school vocalists in Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) named Yuretich as one of the top 36 Soprano II senior high, earning her a place in its All-State Chorus.
Yuretich first auditioned in November for the PMEA District Chorus, then auditioned February to make Region Chorus.
She will perform the PMEA All-State Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Mitos Anaya-Hart from Temple University, on April 22 during the All-State Festival in Erie.
Yuretich has been a member of the Shaler Area Women's Chorus, Chamber Chorus, and Concert Choir through all three years at the school. She also will take the stage for two weekends in March, playing Eponine in Shaler's spring musical, “Les Miserables.” She is also a member of the Shaler Area Dance Team and plays trumpet in symphonic band.