Shaler Area students take top awards in Japanese Speech Contest

Shaler Area High School students took top awards at the 2017 High School Japanese Speech Contest on March 3 at the University of Pittsburgh.

Senior Evan Lysko placed first in the advanced plus category. Sophomore Kylie Dougherty placed first and junior Alexis Finney placed second in the intermediate category.

The Japan-America Society of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh's Asian Studies Center co-hosted the competition featuring 76 students from eight local schools.

Participants had the option of writing, memorizing and reciting five-minute speeches on a required topic or creating posters for a poster session. Shaler Area Japanese teacher Steven Balsomico said he encourages the speech option because he views himself as more of a language instructor than a culture one.

Nineteen Shaler students participated in the extracurricular activity, learning the competition requirements shortly after returning from their winter break in January.

This year's topic was “Imagine how Japanese society will change in the next 10 years.”

Dougherty's speech focused on future computer advancements in medicine, transportation technology, robots used for household chores, entertainment industry growth and strengthened Japanese-American relations for economic reasons.

Meanwhile, Finney predicted that the native Japanese population will decrease and the foreigner population will increase, “creating a mixed and diverse new Japan.” She also emphasized that Japan's technology, including robots, as well as the country's cultural aspects will grow in worldwide popularity.

“Balsomico Sensei helped me prepare every step of the way, had it been physically pointing out mistakes or cheering me on every day,” Finney, 17, said.

“I advise them on Japanese etiquette and on how to present themselves in speaking Japanese, but that's the main advice I give them,” Balsomico said. “I mainly encourage them to just kind of enjoy it, to enjoy the experience and to enjoy testing themselves.”

He said the judges evaluate the students on 10 criteria, including fluency, pronunciation, cultural appropriateness, their speech construction, the communication of their ideas and if a native Japanese speaker could comprehend them.

The students presented their speeches in front of two or three judges. The first-place winners then recited their speeches in front of the entire audience of students and teachers.

By competition day, Dougherty, 16, said she had rehearsed her speech so much she was “remembering parts of it in her sleep.”

“When they announced my name for first place for level 3, I remember turning to a woman and saying, ‘I planned on presenting this once today!' in a nervous tone, of course. She assured me that it would be fine, and I looked at my classmates and teachers and regained my confidence to present my speech in front of everyone.”

Balsomico hopes the challenging experience helped his students gain confidence. He said it also was an opportunity for his students to go beyond the boundaries of the school's curriculum to learn more about Japanese culture, vocabulary and grammar.

“What they're doing is something that even I, as a Japanese teacher, would have a certain amount of difficulty with. Heck, even most people would have trouble giving this speech in English. So, yeah, it's a really cool thing.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.