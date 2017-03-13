Richland Volunteer firefighters flip for fundraiser

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than a dozen volunteer firefighters held their positions on March 12 at an industrial-sized electric mixer, a nearly 10-foot long griddle and a beverage station. With the Eagles and Tom Petty blaring in the Richland Volunteer Fire Department's kitchen, the firefighters took turns flipping pancakes and sausage patties for their annual pancake breakfast fundraiser.

“This is the heart of the operation,” said Dave McWilliams, a volunteer firefighter of 25 years. “We came in at 5 a.m.”

The public began arriving at 9 a.m., and by 11 a.m. about 230 people had dropped cash in the donation bucket and enjoyed the all-you-can-eat breakfast. Various companies donated 100 pounds of pancake mix, 185 pounds of sausage and eight gallons of syrup.

“We ask for a donation to raise funds for the fire department's trucks and buildings,” said Tina Kelly, a volunteer firefighter and chairperson of the breakfast committee.

For Kelly, volunteer firefighting is a family affair. Her husband, Jim Kelly, is the chief, and her sons, Jimmy, 21, and Jonathon, 16, are volunteers as well. Kelly hardly sat during the breakfast; she hugged people as they arrived, mingled with them, and even held their babies.

“The community looks forward to coming here for our pancake breakfast,” Kelly said.

Kelly and Joe Pillart, Richland VFD's president and emergency management coordinator, said the breakfast generally pulls in 350 to 400 people and makes in the ballpark of $4,000. The volunteer company has eight trucks, one utility task vehicle and two buildings. The money helps offset the cost of new tires, annual inspections and other vehicle-related expenses as well as building renovations. Fundraisers produce a small portion of the VFD's budget, with most coming from an annual private donation drive and township subsidies. The department has 60 active volunteers.

“We just painted and got new ceiling tiles,” Pillart said, pointing to the bright, white ceiling of the South Meridian Road facility. “We'll need a new roof soon. This one's over 20 years old.”

At a round table near a wall, the Bernini family, of Valencia, began eating.

“My son's daycare teacher is a volunteer firefighter,” said Adrianne Bernini. “I just wanted to support them.”

“And support your love of pancakes,” her husband Nick chimed in. Their 4-year-old son concentrated on his tiny cut-up pieces of pancake while their 4-week-old daughter slept in a car seat next to them.

Back in the beverage station, Cyndi Craft, of Gibsonia, poured coffee and orange juice as she reminisced about the decades of working the 40-year tradition.

“There are people we see here every year, and this may be the only time we see them,” Craft said. “But it's nice to see people coming out.”

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.