Shaler Area teachers nominated for state education award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Shaler Area High School teachers are 2018 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year semifinalists.

Greg Mason, a science teacher, and Kristin Tepshich, a choral teacher, are competing against top educators to become one of 12 finalists, who will be chosen in April. National State Teacher of the Year Pennsylvania Chapter and Department of Education officials will announce the winner in December.

Mason, 33, teaches a ninth-grade science, technology, engineering, art and math — STEAM — class and 11th- and 12th-grade physics. He also assists with homecoming parade coordination and helps to organize the annual STEAM competition.

One particular experience guided Mason toward his career: His high school math teacher had to leave for four days, so he asked if Mason would volunteer to teach a pre-calculus class.

“There was a substitute teacher in there, but I was the person in charge of actually, you know, teaching the content and helping him out,” Mason said. “So that was really funny because I had a lot of friends in that class … they sat there shaking their heads, like, ‘I can't believe you're the teacher.'”

He said tutoring also helped him realize “it was a good feeling to help a kid out.”

He earned a master's in education leadership from the University of Pittsburgh and a bachelor's in secondary education with a physics concentration from Penn State University.

The Beaver Falls native taught at Rochester Area Junior-Senior High School for five years prior to joining Shaler Area in 2011.

Mason, who received Teacher of the Year nominations in 2014 and 2016, said challenging his students is one of his favorite career aspects.

“I expect them to learn and, you know, physics by nature isn't necessarily the easiest thing in the world, but it's a good challenge and a good mental exercise.”

He and his wife, Sheira, reside with their five- and six-year-olds in Middlesex, Butler County.

A Shaler Area alumna, Tepshich, 28, aided with Shaler High School musicals while studying music education with piano and vocal performance concentrations at Duquesne University. By her senior year, the school district hired her to direct the musical. After earning her bachelor's, she Shaler hired her in 2010. She eventually earned a master's of education from Edinboro University.

As choir director, Tepshich oversees approximately 200 students. For the past eight years, she has directed the school's spring musicals and served as the Titan Marching Band's assistant director for six years.

“We travel on out-of-state adjudication trips. I teach some of them in marching band as their assistant (director), and I spend months with them preparing the musical, so over the span of four years, I've built a really great rapport with some of these students,” she said. “It's great to watch them grow and watch them mature, but it's really hard to watch them leave as well.

“I love being a teacher. I love teaching my students. The hours are long, but my kids make it so worth it. I love not only teaching them, but I love the lessons they teach me as well.”

Tepshich resides in Shaler with her daughter, Lyla, stepchildren, Logan and Abby, and husband, George, who is Shaler's band director.

As part of the semi-finalist review process, Mason and Tepshich completed recorded phone interviews, which NSTOY-PA and Department of Education officials will evaluate. Finalists also submit videos of themselves teaching lessons and messages to prospective teachers, Reigelman said.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.