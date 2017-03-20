Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Donate and shop at Hampton Band Flea Market

Natalie Beneviat | Monday, March 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Bargain hunters can stock up at the Hampton Band Flea Market at Hampton High School on March 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donors are asked to drop off items on March 24 from 3 to 8 p.m. Virtually anything is accepted, save for weapons, food and clothes, according to Cindy Vasil, secretary for the Hampton Band Parents Association.

“You never know quite what they will have to sell,” Vasil said. “Our treasures will appeal to everyone.”

She said this could include kids and baby items, kitchenware, holiday items, jewelry, furniture, linens, tools, purses, books and more. They will also have Hampton Spirit Wear.

Set-up starts at 6 a.m. on Saturday with flea market tables in the hallway by the library, said Vasil.

As of last week, 24 vendors have commited to attend, including Thirty-One Gifts, Tupperware, Avon, homemade fudge, pottery and handmade jewelry to name a few, said Bollinger, whose son is a senior and band member. Her eighth-grade son is also in band.

This is an important annual fundraiser, funding instruments, trailer maintenance and show requirements, Vasil said.

Students will attend to bag, carry, and load purchases into cars for shoppers, she said, helping them achieve the high school's 10 hours per year community service requirement.

Parents are lending a hand too, she said, including the Band Dad's Café with pizza, Chick-fil-A sandwiches, hot dogs, snacks, pierogies, and drinks, Vasil said.

Bags and boxes are provided, and a bag sale will be held in the afternoon, she added.

Remaining items will be donated.

“We try to give it to a group that needs it,” she said.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune- Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.