Donate and shop at Hampton Band Flea Market

Bargain hunters can stock up at the Hampton Band Flea Market at Hampton High School on March 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donors are asked to drop off items on March 24 from 3 to 8 p.m. Virtually anything is accepted, save for weapons, food and clothes, according to Cindy Vasil, secretary for the Hampton Band Parents Association.

“You never know quite what they will have to sell,” Vasil said. “Our treasures will appeal to everyone.”

She said this could include kids and baby items, kitchenware, holiday items, jewelry, furniture, linens, tools, purses, books and more. They will also have Hampton Spirit Wear.

Set-up starts at 6 a.m. on Saturday with flea market tables in the hallway by the library, said Vasil.

As of last week, 24 vendors have commited to attend, including Thirty-One Gifts, Tupperware, Avon, homemade fudge, pottery and handmade jewelry to name a few, said Bollinger, whose son is a senior and band member. Her eighth-grade son is also in band.

This is an important annual fundraiser, funding instruments, trailer maintenance and show requirements, Vasil said.

Students will attend to bag, carry, and load purchases into cars for shoppers, she said, helping them achieve the high school's 10 hours per year community service requirement.

Parents are lending a hand too, she said, including the Band Dad's Café with pizza, Chick-fil-A sandwiches, hot dogs, snacks, pierogies, and drinks, Vasil said.

Bags and boxes are provided, and a bag sale will be held in the afternoon, she added.

Remaining items will be donated.

“We try to give it to a group that needs it,” she said.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune- Review contributor.