Hampton/Shaler

Shaler commissioners prepare township for summer with multiple projects

Erica Cebzanov | Friday, March 17, 2017, 1:24 p.m.

Despite the unpredictable weather, Shaler officials are planning ahead for the summer.

During a March 14 commissioners meeting, township manager Tim Rogers mentioned that repair work is planned for the Crawford Swimming Pool's liner. Afterward, township engineer Matt Sebastian said in an email that the repairs to the Kiwanis Park pool also would include the installation of a pool cover and accessible entry.

KLH Engineering currently is assisting by preparing contractor bid documents, Sebastian said.

“Because of the Memorial Day pool opening, the timeline is tight to get things completed before opening day,” he said. “KLH and Shaler staff have been dedicating time to making sure the repairs can be completed on time.”

The firm also has been helping with site design for a “Welcome to Shaler” sign along Route 8, near Saxonburg Boulevard. At the meeting, Rogers said he requested that KLH concentrate on the pool repairs. Sebastian said the township wants bids on the sign work in May, but that the Shaler Public Works staff would handle most of the site work.

The commissioners agreed to place the sign work on hold pending upcoming public works and parks and recreation committee meetings.

During the 2018 offseason, Shaler plans to repair the waterslide and add a spray park, according to Sebastian.

The township recently purchased and installed a new boiler to heat the pool, with the public works department constructing a boiler room.

More than 50 years old, Crawford Pool is Shaler's only public pool.

Also at the meeting:

• The board unanimously approved $1 million contract with Youngblood Paving Inc. of Wampum, Lawrence County for the summer paving project.

“We had, I believe, eight bidders for our contract and they were all pretty well clustered together and came in, I'd say roughly 15 percent under what I had expected,” Sebastian said.

“They are a very good contractor,” Rogers said, noting that Youngblood had performed the township's last few paving projects. “We are very pleased that they are the low bidder.”

For a tentative list of roads scheduled for the work, visit: http://www.shaler.org/172/Road-Paving.

• The commissioners unanimously approved the hiring of a part-time summer event coordinator position. Judy Kording, township finance and administration director, said the coordinator will work with Shaler North Hills Library staff “to enhance and explore community activities,” among other responsibilities.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

