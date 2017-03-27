Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler EMS launches community paramedicine program

Erica Cebzanov | Monday, March 27, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Shaler EMS' new community paramedicine division has the goal of keeping patients out of hospitals, according to the initiative's leader.

Maria Bardakos said she and her colleagues recognized the need for the program when assisting uninjured patients who had fallen and could not get up.

“We identified these patients that don't necessarily need a hospital, but need somebody else to come in and help them identify dangers around their house or help them with a chronic condition that I don't have time for if they call 911.”

As a result, Bardakos and two other Shaler EMS employees underwent training through the Congress of Neighboring Communities (CONNECT) Community Paramedic Program. The program, developed through the University of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County EMS Council, serves the City of Pittsburgh and 36 bordering municipalities.

Bardakos said Shaler EMS is finalizing details for a CONNECT Community Paramedic Program partnership, which will allow her organization to accept CONNECT's patient referrals for “anything north of the river in Allegheny County,” including Aspinwall, Sharpsburg, Shaler, Millvale, Etna, McCandless and Ross.

Bardakos anticipates she and her employees will soon start offering in-home visits to help patients manage chronic diseases like diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure and asthma.

“One of the patients that we saw (through CONNECT), it was all about getting him a primary care physician who can prescribe him an inhaler, so when he runs out of his inhaler, he doesn't end up in the ER.”

She said community paramedicine employees can also help patients by managing their diets and medications and pointing out fall hazards.

Hospitals, physicians and EMS agencies may refer patients for community paramedicine visits.

“It can be difficult to get the (insurance) authorization for a home-care nurse to come in to visit ... once ... or twice a week or whatever so this is another option,” Bardakos said.

Shaler EMS is still working out the billing plan for in-home visits.

In the meantime, Bardakos will teach “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls,” from 2 to 4 p.m. April 7 at the Shaler North Hills Library. The seven-week program is free for Shaler EMS subscribers and $10 for non-subscribers.

“It's (falling) a common issue that kind of just comes along with aging, and this is just kind of designed to squash those fears and get them back into doing some of those things that make them happy.”

The program utilizes Boston University research to teach attendees to view falls as controllable, learn to reduce fall risks, set goals for increasing activity and exercise to increase strength and balance.

Registration is requested by April 4 at 412-487-6590.

Bardakos hopes to offer a “Stop the Bleed” program in the future, focusing on identifying life-threatening bleeding, packing wounds and using pressure in the event of significant injuries or mass-casualty incidents.

“The ultimate goal is to help people stay living at home longer without having to go to a skilled nursing facility or extended care facility. I mean, ultimately, that's the goal, and it's helping them have a better quality of life during that time. And to just educate the residents.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

