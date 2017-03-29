Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Educational planning continues at Hampton

Natalie Beneviat | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Staff, administrators and the school board continue to discuss ways to offer the best educational experience, which involves preparing its students for the world in which they live, said Jacquelyn Removcik, director of curriculum at Hampton Township School District.

A designing curriculum presentation was provided by Removcik at a recent school board meeting as an ever-evolving process aimed at best meeting the learning needs of the students at Hampton schools.

“It should best reflect the world they will be encountering,” Removcik said.

Removcik also discussed the work of the academic design team as it focuses on the school's secondary programming to ensure it is providing high-quality and modernized educational experiences.

Removcik said it is key to prepare Hampton students for the world.

“The task of that team is much greater than only curriculum. Curriculum is one part of it; however, academic environment, structures, learning experiences are also part of it,” she said.

The academic design team is made up of Removcik, Superintendent Michael Loughead, Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Cunningham, Acting Principal Marlynn Lux, High School Principal Marguerite Imbarlina, Stephen Pellathy, High School Assistant Principal Michael Amick and Director of Technology Ed McKaveney.

Mary Alice Hennessey, school board member, said she sees the results in the classroom.

“When I read what our kids are doing in the classroom … I am totally amazed. I hope we appreciate this,” said Hennessey. “It's quite impressive.”

Curriculum design is something that the entire district is engaged in, Removcik said. Using Understanding by Design, an educational planning tool, which helps when revamping classroom units or proposing new courses, such as the middle school Global Networking or even the high school yoga course, she said.

“Overall, the rationale behind this approach and why the district has invested so heavily into it is because today's world requires students to do more with content and skills. They need to be able to apply and transfer their content flexibly in new, unfamiliar situations,” she said.

Professional development for teachers is routinely encouraged and offered to keep them updated on the curriculum design process, Removcik said.

School board members agreed teachers should be kept abreast of latest developments in the curriculum design process so they know the direction the school is heading, especially new teachers so they can get an idea of how the district works.

Removick said they are also following the direction of Alan November, a leader in technology and educational development, who recently came to the district to offer advisement. This also ties into Michael Loughead's recent digital transformation efforts, which focuses on technology progression, Removcik said.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

