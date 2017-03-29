Signage discussed as possible zoning amendment in Hampton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Not much comment was offered at a recent Hampton Township public hearing regarding the proposed zoning ordinance amendments, though a lot of discussion among council involved so-called dynamic signage.

A handful of amendments were proposed to the township council members at their regular meeting March 15. It was decided to hold off on passing the document as council requested more review and possibly some changes to the proposal.

These amendments are being proposed as both routine review of current regulations as well as in response to new activity related to zoning ordinances in the area, said Martin Orban, zoning officer for the township.

“Township Council discussed potential changes to the proposed zoning ordinance amendments regarding signage regulations but did not make any concrete decisions at that time,” said Orban.

A particular focus were dynamic type of signs. The proposal seeks to amend: revising dynamic sign regulations to allow for additional square footage, color requirements and reductions in display time change limits.

There are about a dozen of these signs on Route 8 in the township, according to Orban.

Dynamic-type signs “shall mean any characteristics of a sign that appear to have movement or that appear to change,” according to an online township zoning document.

Currently, dynamic displays are allowed only on monument signs for conditionally permitted uses in residential zoning districts and on monument and pylon, or pole, signs in all other commercial zoning districts.

Also, the images must be static and not moving, such as no animated characters, according to discussion at the meeting.

Concern over dynamic signs is due to safety since it can cause driver distraction.

They also reviewed clarifying signage allowances for conditional uses in residential areas.

Township Manager Chris Lochner said there have been requests locally in regard to how fast dynamic signs can move.

“With changes in technology, a number of businesses along Route 8 are asking the township council to consider shorting this time to five seconds,” said Lochner, about the current ordinance that allows it to change every five minutes.

He said council seemed open to some amendment.

“I believe council is willing to entertain a change, however, not to as short as five seconds,” he said.

It also addressed clarifying wall sign allowances for commercial lots fronting multiple streets; adding exemptions for business sandwich board type signs, banner signs located on township or Hampton Township School District properties, and township installed signs, according to Orban.

If any changes are finalized, then the township solicitor will determine whether another public hearing is necessary or required, he said.

Orban said the document is required to be reviewed by the Allegheny County Zoning and Development Review office.

Some other proposed amendments included: watercourses to coincide with the Department of Environmental Protection regulations; clarifying construction limitations within right-of-way areas; clarifying retaining wall requirements and locations; clarifying bufferyard requirements for land development; revising fence location requirements to accommodate uncommon lots; and revising requirements for accessory structure locations, according to Orban.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.