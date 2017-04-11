Shaler Area cafeteria serving healthy, inspired dishes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shaler Area cafeteria meals have come a long way from the “mystery meat” dishes people might recall from their childhood, said Francine Schmid, chef and food service co-director for The Nutrition Group, the district's food services provider.

“Every day, it's a different item. We are not your typical cafeteria, even though we follow all of the rules and regulations of the National School Lunch Program,” she said.

The school uses a Burchfield Primary School bake shop to prepare homemade breads and desserts. Schmid said a baker makes a popular 51 percent whole-wheat cookie that falls within federal nutrition guidelines.

During a March school board meeting, President April Kwiatkowski and business affairs director Sherri Ludwig discussed ways to increase food purchases. Ludwig noted the group has offered monthly specials such as root beer floats and fresh sushi hand rolled in-house.

Schmid said The Nutrition Group uses holidays and sporting events to gain inspiration for the district's menu. During Super Bowl week, chefs created a meal using boneless chicken wings, topped with broccoli and pull-apart Parmesan bread. Similarly, chefs are creating a hot dog panini with a popcorn side for baseball season. Oftentimes, the schools have themed food give-a-ways. For instance, the cash registers randomly selected students to win chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine's Day or mint shakes for St. Patrick's Day.

“It was just fun,” said Jennifer Pearson, The Nutrition Group co-director. “I think it just got the students excited about going through the lunch line and the only way they could get one of these samples was to purchase a lunch.”

Pearson and Schmid also launched “Love Your Pet Week” at the primary, elementary and middle school levels, in which students displayed photos of their pets on cafeteria bulletin boards for the chance to win “puppy chow” — a snack made from Chex Mix for humans.

Every month, the duo replicates a burger featured on the Fox TV show “Bob's Burgers.” A particular recipe featuring arugula and a spicy aioli was a hit.

“We really enjoyed feeding them the things they are used to eating outside the cafeteria and bringing it in and making a healthy version of what they are used to,” Schmid said.

After noticing that the provider's produce company had bok choy for sale, chefs used it with General Tso's chicken, fried rice and snow peas. The cafeteria workers received such positive feedback that they now offer a weekly Asian bar.

At the primary and elementary schools, The Nutrition Group organizes Wellness Wednesdays, encouraging students to start making healthy meal choices at early ages.

“Generally, it's a fruit or a vegetable, or say, a bean salad or something like that that we offer to all of the students,” Pearson said. “We set up a table and they have the opportunity to … get a sample.”

In collaboration with Monteverde's Inc., a Crafton-based produce supplier, The Nutrition Group supports a “farm to fork” initiative, using produce at Shaler Area schools from August through November within a 100-mile radius when available.

Parents and students may view school menus, ingredients, allergens and dietary information through the Nutrislice website at sasd.nutrislice.com or by downloading the free app from the iTunes Store or Google Play.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.