Seminar at Heinz Field combines comedy, marriage advice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Admission: $129 per couple for happy hour and program on April 21 at Heinz Field; $10 for seminar sessions on April 22 at St. Joseph Church in O'Hara. Reservations are due April 19.

Where: UPMC Club at Heinz Field, Art Rooney Avenue, North Side. Seminar will continue with optional session – A Deeper Dive with Phil Gungor – at 8:30 a.m. April 22 at Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 342 Dorseyville Road, O'Hara.

What: Laugh Your Way to an Even Better Marriage with Phil Gungor

Married couples might learn a lot from roving relationship coach Phil Gungor.

“There's no such thing as a perfect marriage,” said Gungor, 38, of Green Bay, Wisc., who is a clergyman, comic and married father of four.

“Most marriage problems actually are very fixable,” said Gungor, who also serves as chief operating officer for Laugh Your Way America, the marriage seminar business started by dad, Mark Gungor, senior pastor of the non-denominational Celebration Church in Green Bay.

Phil Gungor will present Laugh Your Way to an Even Better Marriage, a comedy show and marriage seminar following cocktails at 5:30 p.m. April 21 at Heinz Field, North Side.

“When you understand why your spouse does what they do, it changes everything,” said Phil Gungor, associate pastor at the Celebration Church in Wisconsin.

“Our mission is to educate, entertain and eliminate divorce,” according to Laugh Your Way America's Facebook page.

The Gungors believe that knowing how men's brains differ from women's brains can help improve any marriage.

“The reason we use laughter is because, let's face it, most men don't want to be there,” Gungor said about his use of stand-up comedy in a marriage seminar.

Who should attend Gungor's upcoming performance and program?

“Anybody who is frustrated with communicating with the opposite sex,” said Ashley Miller of Hampton, program director for Renew the “I Do” Foundation, sponsor for Gungor's visit to Pittsburgh.

The Rev. John “Jay” Donahue, former parochial vicar at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Hampton, founded the foundation in 2014.

Donahue started the nonprofit ministry after partnering with parishioner Arlene Milon, executive director of Renew the “I Do” Foundation, and Hampton mother of two, to organize two special Masses for married couples wishing to renew their wedding vows.

Eighty couples attended the first Mass on May 20, 2012, and 100 couples came to the second Mass on May 19, 2013, both at St. Mary Church. Receptions at La Casa Narcisi Winery in West Deer followed both liturgies.

For each Mass, organizers collected participants' best wedding advice for Donahue to share during his homilies.

“It was very impactful,” Milon said about positive feelings shared by couples who attended the Masses. “It was validated by the feedback we got,” said Milon, a former marketing executive for touring shows by the Ringling Bros. circus and Radio City Rockettes.

Donahue said he was surprised by the love displayed by couples who participated at the Masses.

“It absolutely inspired me,” said the grandson of Federated Investors founder Jack Donahue and his wife, Rhodora, who've been married 70 years and have 84 grandchildren.

Their grandson said he started Renew the “I Do” Foundation to help rally married couples to support each other amid modern society's many challenges to marriage.

To realize that goal, the foundation offers educational resources on its website, marriage preparation classes and special date nights for its “tribe” of approximately 700 Pittsburgh area couples.

All couples who attend the date nights receive anniversary greetings from SendOutCards through the efforts of Joyce Marcinizyn of Pine, the foundation's anniversary celebration manager.

Drew Martier of O'Hara, lead singer for Fathertime, the house band at Jergel's in Marshall, is the foundation's event coordinator.

The foundation operates out of an office at SS. Simon and Jude Parish in Scott Township, where Donahue is pastor. For more information, visit www.renewtheido.org.

Deborah Deasy is a Tribune- Review contributor.